TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Thomas DeSane to the Sarasota County Charter Review Board.
Thomas DeSane
DeSane is a Security Supervisor for CoolToday Park. He currently serves as a member of the Blue Line Club and was a delegate to the National Conference of Law Enforcement Emerald Societies. DeSane earned his bachelor’s degree from Long Island University.
###
You just read:
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Thomas DeSane to the Sarasota County Charter Review Board
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.