Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Thomas DeSane to the Sarasota County Charter Review Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Thomas DeSane to the Sarasota County Charter Review Board.

 

Thomas DeSane

DeSane is a Security Supervisor for CoolToday Park. He currently serves as a member of the Blue Line Club and was a delegate to the National Conference of Law Enforcement Emerald Societies. DeSane earned his bachelor’s degree from Long Island University.

 

 

