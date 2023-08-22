Steelhead Productions’ Give Happy Committee Unveils Brand Makeover

Give Happy Committee Chair and Co-Chair GHC volunteers at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission GHC volunteers 2023 Walk for Wishes Event

Exhibit firm’s employee volunteer group announces new leadership and branding makeover.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a premier event, exhibit, and marketing services provider, is excited to announce their employee volunteer group, the Give Happy Committee (GHC), has designed a new logo and branding guidelines in conjunction with announcing new leadership and to help differentiate itself from the eponymous 501(c)(3) Give Happy Foundation.

The GHC held a competition for all Steelhead employees to submit their designs for the future logo. Though the competition was fierce, the design submitted by Steelhead Graphics Manager, Jeremy Johnson, was ultimately selected. The sun at the center of the new logo represents the GHC’s commitment to bringing light to the community, while its spikes represent the 5 committee members and the duality of their roles at Steelhead and the GHC.

The Give Happy Committee focuses on supporting the Las Vegas community and is incredibly proud to have partnered with many local nonprofits, including Solidarity Fridge, The Just One Project, and The Children’s Heart Foundation. 2023 has been especially exciting for the GHC because the group mostly comprises new members, bringing fresh ideas and stimulating energy.

Danielle McLemore, Co-Chair and recipient of the 2022 “Steelheader of the Year” award, relates how invigorating it is to work with such an enthusiastic group of people. “It’s refreshing to work with people who are inspired and excited to give back. We love discussing new ways to help, and while we might not always agree on everything, it’s a place where people feel safe expressing their ideas. We truly work for an incredible company, and I’m so excited about all the work we’ve put in for both past and future events.”

The GHC’s next scheduled event is the committee’s much anticipated WoofStock, a dog adoption event to be hosted alongside Pawsitive Difference at the Steelhead headquarters on August 25, 2023 (from 2-5pm). The event’s first adoption fee will be covered by Steelhead’s Give Happy Committee.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the thought of volunteering, whether it’s challenging to get the time off work or deciding where or how to begin. Steelhead makes it incredibly easy for their team to volunteer by allowing the GHC to do the planning and administrative work for them.

Omar Jimenez, Chairman of the GHC, emphasizes how much more accessible volunteering has become since he started working for Steelhead. “I’ve never had the opportunity to be so involved in the community until I joined the Steelhead team. They not only make it easy to volunteer, but they make sure it’s a priority. Giving back is truly a part of the team culture and is deeply rooted in every move we make as a company.”

If you would like more information on the upcoming WoofStock event or other ways to get involved in the community, please email givehappycommittee@steelheadproductions.com.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions designs and produces branded environments for trade shows and other temporary marketing events. Our company and services exist to support the brand’s event marketing professionals. We believe we are in the Human-to-Human business rather than the more typical B2B model. Event marketers constantly seek innovative strategies to elevate their brands using live marketing events. Doing so consistently promotes their success and shines a light on the brand and the brilliant marketing minds behind them—our customers.

