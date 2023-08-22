Award-Winning Attorney Jane Gordon Launches Her Very Own Law Firm

Women-Owned Law Firm, Jane Gordon Law, Officially Launches in Boise, Idaho

I made the switch to personal injury law once I realized my heart was in helping individuals rather than large corporations.” — Jane Gordon

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning personal injury attorney in Idaho, Jane Gordon, officially launched her very own women-owned and led law firm, Jane Gordon Law, this month. Gordon has over a decade of experience in personal injury, wrongful death, and worker’s compensation law, and has secured over 22 million in settlements for her injured clients. At Jane Gordon Law, Gordon looks forward to helping injury victims receive the maximum compensation they deserve.

Gordon received her JD from the University of Idaho College of Law and graduated cum laude with a BA in political science from the University of Massachusetts. Prior to attending law school, Gordon worked in Washington, D.C. for a nonprofit political training organization. Once she graduated, Gordon started her career by working as a defense attorney for insurance companies.

Gordon shares, “I made the switch to personal injury law once I realized my heart was in helping individuals rather than large corporations. I wanted to protect the rights of individuals rather than protect profit. Having been on both sides of claims, I have insider information on how to win and maximize cases.”

Gordon’s specific areas of practice include accidental gunshots, car accidents, daycare injuries, dog bites, motorcycle accidents, slip and falls, trucking accidents, and workers’ compensation.

Gordon explains, “I specialize in taking a stressful event and guiding clients through them to successful resolutions. I love my work and take pride in helping clients obtain the best possible results for their injuries.”

Unlike many law firms, Jane Gordon Law offers free consultations and no fees unless the client wins. She also offers in-depth support throughout the entire process, where she herself will personally handle your case.

Brittany O’Meara, client of Jane Gordon, shares, “Jane has now represented me in two accidents, both with little damage to my vehicle but both required medical care. She not only ensured my medical bills got paid but also helped me navigate all of this with zero worry or frustration, which allowed me to focus on healing and taking care of myself. She’s a great advocate for people who have been injured!”

Another client of Jane Gordon, Jacob Sheffield, adds, “I worked with Jane, and she was amazing at answering every question I had regardless of how many times I asked the same question, was patient and reassuring of everything we did, and walked me through it all. I would and will recommend her to anyone looking for help in any type of accident situation.”

About Jane Gordon Law:

Jane Gordon Law is a women-owned and led personal injury law firm in Idaho dedicated to helping injury victims receive the maximum compensation they deserve. Owner and founder Jane Gordon has over a decade of experience in personal injury law and has secured more than 22 million in settlements for her injured clients. Jane Gordon Law specializes in accidental gunshots, car accidents, daycare injuries, dog bites, motorcycle accidents, slip and falls, trucking accidents, and workers’ compensation. Jane Gordon is available for free consultations to review your personal case today.

