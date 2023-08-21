The California Supreme Court held yesterday that the Third District Court of Appeal too casually concluded that a trial court’s failure to instruct a jury on “imperfect self-defense” in a murder case was harmless error, reversing the judgment and remanding the case for a more thorough analysis, under the appropriate standard.
You just read:
Failure to Instruct on ‘Imperfect Self-Defense’ Amounted to Federal Constitutional Error
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.