HealthScript™ Appoints Vern Vincent as Bariatric Division Lead in Effort to Battle Obesity Epidemic
Nationally Recognized Lap Band® Executive to Lead Launch of HealthScript’s Patient Compliance Obesity Team
For patients to experience optimal outcomes, they must make several nutritional and behavioral changes that they maintain for the rest of their lives. HealthScript is an easy-to-use tool they need.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthScript, a telehealth company focused on improving patient outcomes through care plan adherence and medication compliance, announced this week the appointment of Vernon Lee Vincent as the Director of Bariatrics to launch the vertical market focused on bariatric/obesity surgical patient compliance and physician managed weight loss care plan adherence.
— Dr. David Sarwer
“The breadth of Vern’s experience with obesity treatment is arguably more extensive than any other individual,” said Dan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer. “We are very excited to be able to add an individual of Vern’s caliber to our company as we enter a phase of rapid growth.”
“Bariatric surgery is the most effective treatment for morbid obesity,” said Dr. David Sarwer, associate dean at Temple University’s center for obesity research and education and a member of the HealthScript Scientific Advisory Board. “For patients to experience optimal outcomes, they must make several nutritional and behavioral changes that they maintain for the rest of their lives. HealthScript is an easy-to-use tool that reminds patients to engage in the behaviors associated with long-term success after bariatric surgery," said Dr. Sarwer at the College of Public Health, Temple University.
“I am excited to join the team to leverage their telehealth platform technologies to aid in the treatment of obesity in today’s healthcare market,” said Vincent. “I have had a singular focus throughout my career in the field of obesity surgery and medicine, in pursuit of the best possible outcomes for every person struggling with the disease of obesity. The HealthScript platform is a unique tool that captured my passion as it is all about engaging patients to optimize care plan adherence and medication compliance leading to better results. This opportunity will allow me to use everything I have learned to improve outcomes, lower costs and benefit people in need.”
Vern Vincent was one of the founding members of the Inamed Development Company in 1990 (which later became BioEnterics, Inamed Health, then acquired by Allergan, Apollo and ReShape Life Sciences). Collaborating with a team of international bariatric surgeons, he designed and patented the LAP-BAND Adjustable Gastric Banding System.
About HealthScript
HealthScript (AdhereRx, d/b/a PainScript (www.painscript.com)/HealthScript [www.healthscriptplatform.com]) is a medical treatment compliance platform, focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care interventions for patients suffering from chronic care treatment conditions including pain, opioid/substance use disorders (SUD) and obesity. The SaaS platform is technology based, clinically validated via ten (10) published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. The PainScript/HealthScript approach is very accessible and user-friendly via a digital platform to provide the physician and patients daily, evidence-based telehealth monitoring interventions designed to effectively improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes and a reduction in related healthcare costs.
Contact:
Mike Smith Dan Cohen
Investor Relations CEO, PainScript/HealthScript
mike@msbdinc.com dlc@painscript.com
703-623-3834 202-329-1825
Dan Cohen
PainScript/HealthScript
+1 202-329-1825
email us here