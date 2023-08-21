Single Lane Closures Planned for Northbound Interstate 29 in Brookings

For Immediate Release: Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

Contact: Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, 605.692.6342

BROOKINGS, S.D. – On Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, construction crews plan to implement a single lane closure in the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 near exit 130, immediately adjacent to the Brookings 20th Street Interchange. Construction crews will begin installing traffic control to close the driving lane for an anticipated period of two weeks.Crews will then switch the closure to the I-29 northbound passing lane for an additional period of two weeks. During the month-long closure, crews will be working on repairing concrete pavement panels. A speed reduction of 65 mph will be in effect on I-29 through the single lane closure zone with a reduction to 45 mph when work is being completed directly adjacent to the roadway.

A formal width restriction will not be in place, but motorists should be aware that a maximum of 22 feet of lateral space will be available between the guardrail and traffic control directly beneath the bridge structure on I-29. For further information about the project, contact Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, at 605-692-6342 or Jeff Brink, SDDOT Engineering Supervisor, at 605-882-5166.

