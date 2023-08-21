Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,257 in the last 365 days.

Single Lane Closures Planned for Northbound Interstate 29 in Brookings

For Immediate Release:  Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

Contact:  Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, 605.692.6342  

BROOKINGS, S.D. – On Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, construction crews plan to implement a single lane closure in the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 near exit 130, immediately adjacent to the Brookings 20th Street Interchange. Construction crews will begin installing traffic control to close the driving lane for an anticipated period of two weeks.Crews will then switch the closure to the I-29 northbound passing lane for an additional period of two weeks. During the month-long closure, crews will be working on repairing concrete pavement panels. A speed reduction of 65 mph will be in effect on I-29 through the single lane closure zone with a reduction to 45 mph when work is being completed directly adjacent to the roadway.

A formal width restriction will not be in place, but motorists should be aware that a maximum of 22 feet of lateral space will be available between the guardrail and traffic control directly beneath the bridge structure on I-29. For further information about the project, contact Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, at 605-692-6342 or Jeff Brink, SDDOT Engineering Supervisor, at 605-882-5166.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. 

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov

-30-

You just read:

Single Lane Closures Planned for Northbound Interstate 29 in Brookings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more