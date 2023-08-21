Statement from Mayor Bowser on the One-Year Anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act

(Washington, DC) – Today, in celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act’s one-year anniversary, Mayor Muriel Bowser released the following statement:



“Lowering healthcare costs and capping drug prices; building a greener America and lowering energy costs; reinvesting in affordable housing and bolstering small businesses and local manufacturing: this will be the legacy of the Inflation Reduction Act.



“We celebrate the one-year anniversary of this landmark piece of legislation at a critical moment – in the midst of a year when our city and country have faced extreme heat and back-to-back climate emergencies. We remain committed to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to invest in projects that tackle climate change and allow us to build a more resilient DC. As Secretary Granholm emphasized during her visit to the Florida Ave Baptist Church last year, we're not just focusing on upgrading government buildings for environmental efficiency, we are also partnering with local businesses, churches, and the community as a whole to guide the transition towards a greener future that benefits everyone.



“But this is all just the beginning. Last month, the EPA awarded the DC Department of Energy and Environment a $3 million grant focused on climate pollution reduction and creating a carbon neutrality plan for the District. Over the coming months and years, the District will continue to apply for and be awarded funds to help transform our city and increase opportunity for all. As we move toward a greener, more affordable future, the Inflation Reduction Act will continue to deliver for the nation, for Washington, DC, and for generations to come. For that, we thank and celebrate the Biden-Harris Administration.”



