Alexander Novak had a telephone conversation with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla

RUSSIA, August 21 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak talked by telephone with Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Egypt. The parties discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, including oil and gas, electricity and hydropower.

"Intensive contacts between our countries reflect a common interest in deepening Russian-Egyptian multifaceted cooperation. We maintain a regular and trust-based political dialogue, including at the highest level. We consider Egypt one of Russia's most important partners in the Middle East and on the African continent," Alexander Novak emphasised.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation in trade and the economy. In 2022, Russian-Egyptian trade increased by 30 percent compared to the previous year and continued to grow this year.