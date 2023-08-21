RUSSIA, August 21 - Denis Manturov meets with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Petr Parkhomchik

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Petr Parkhomchik.

The two officials reviewed the progress of investment projects. According to Denis Manturov, our industrial plants are moving ahead at a good pace, and currently, much work is being done on the 16 projects approved earlier; also, new joint initiatives are being considered now, including on aircraft manufacturing and the production of equipment and components for agricultural and special-purpose mechanical engineering plants.

The parties also discussed the status of the intergovernmental agreement on the recognition of technological operations carried out in the Union State, which was signed in September 2022.