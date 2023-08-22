American Academy of Nursing Names Galen College of Nursing Board Member Dr. Janice Brewington a Living Legend for 2023

Submit Release
LOUISVILLE , KY, US, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Galen College of Nursing is pleased to announce that Board Member Janice Brewington, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, has been named an American Academy of Nursing Living Legend for 2023 for her outstanding contributions to the nursing profession.

“The announcement of Dr. Brewington as a Living Legend is perfectly apropos. Her distinguished career and accomplishments in nursing are without equal. We are incredibly blessed to have such a celebrated leader as part of our Board of Directors,” said Mark Vogt, chief executive officer of Galen. “On behalf of all of us at Galen, we congratulate Dr. Brewington on this incredible honor.”

Dr. Brewington has had an exemplary career in the field of nursing, devoted to building leadership capacity and championing diversity, equity, and inclusion. In addition to serving on Galen’s Board of Directors, Brewington serves as the Chief Program Officer at the National League for Nursing (NLN). Dr. Brewington is also the Director of NLN's Center for Transformational Research, where she prepares academic administrators, nurse faculty and nurses in practice to provide equitable care for all.

“Each year, the Academy selects exemplars of the profession to be recognized as Living Legends for their outstanding contributions to improving health and advancing the nursing profession as a whole. I am delighted to celebrate these accomplished leaders and visionaries,” stated Academy President Kenneth R. White, Ph.D., RN, AGACNP, ACHPN, FACHE, FAAN, in a recent press release announcing the honorees. “Recognizing those who have transformed the work we do, particularly during the Academy’s 50th anniversary year, is a truly special honor. This year’s Living Legends have championed equity, diversity, and inclusion to collectively improve the public’s health in America and around the world.”

Dr. Brewington is one of six honorees selected this year and will be recognized at the Living Legends Ceremony during the American Academy of Nursing's annual Health Policy Conference in October of this year.

