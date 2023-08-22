Exmark Releases New Done-In-A-Weekend Projects Video

While purchasing a picnic table might be easier, building one yourself is a lot more satisfying.

Learn how to build a picnic table in a weekend or less

Always wear proper personal protection when working with wood and power tools.” — Exmark

BEATRICE, NE, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A foundational piece of any great backyard, the picnic table is a natural gathering point for outdoor meals and entertaining. And while it might be easier to spend hundreds of dollars on a pre-built picnic table, virtually anyone with the tools and basic wood working skills can build one themselves relatively easily.

With that in mind, Exmark recently released a new Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video detailing the materials, tools, and process for building a DIY picnic table. Complete with tabletop storage for an icebox, s’mores station, or a planter, the DIY picnic table takes any outdoor gathering to the next level.

The first step of the DIY picnic table build is to assemble the lumber for the tables and benches, as well as the necessary tools. Exmark makes this easy with detailed tool and material lists, as well as cut lists for the picnic table and dining benches. Always wear proper personal protection when working with wood and power tools.

Once the wood has been cut, the build process starts with assembling the supports and frames for the central icebox.

Next, build the rectangular tabletop using the pre-cut 2-inch by 8-inch boards, securing them with 2 ½-inch pocket screws. Finish by sanding the entire tabletop to remove lumber markings and smooth out any rough spots.

Next, add skirting to the icebox frames and attach the entire underbody to the tabletop. Then cut and prepare the four legs for the table and install the legs, leg supports, and side skirts to the tabletop underbody. Insert the icebox bins and build the lids for the icebox.

Finish the table by sanding the entire table, then applying wood conditioner, stain and up to three coats of exterior spar varnish.

Once the table is completed, it’s time to build the benches. First, build the outside seat boards and skirt board, then the bench legs. Next, build the benches by connecting the seat boards, legs and skirts together using 2 ½-inch pocket screws. Finish the benches in the same manner as the table for a consistent appearance.

All that’s left is to invite family and friends over to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Download a complete build plan for the DIY Picnic Table and view this and each of Exmark’s Done-In-A-Weekend Projects videos on the Exmark Backyard Life site. There, you can also view additional Backyard Life content, including Backyard Smart, Dream Yards, Living Rural, and Prime Cuts, as well as backyard living content from a wide range of backyard experts.

– 30 –

About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building, and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

Exmark Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video, Picnic Table