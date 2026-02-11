New Signature Series Video Features Marty Grunder of Grunder Landscaping Company

Seth Blum and Marty Grunder of Grunder Landscaping. Strong leadership and a customer focus have made mowing a profitable service for Grunder Landscaping As Grunder Landscaping has grown, it has relied on advances in equipment and technology to enable crews to be more productive.

Dayton, OH-based contractor leverages technology to offer services for every season

When I moved in here, I literally had $356 left to my name. I had no money left and had to go out and work to make payroll that week.” — Marty Grunder, Grunder Landscaping

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exmark recently teamed up with BOSS Snowplow and Z Turf Equipment to launch a new episode of its Signature Stories video series featuring Dayton, Ohio-based landscape contractor, Grunder Landscaping Co.

The video offers a glimpse into the path Founder and CEO, Marty Grunder, took from starting the company in 1988, to building it into the nationally known leader it is today. From partnering with the right equipment manufacturers, including Exmark, BOSS Snowplow and Z Turf Equipment, to putting the right people in key positions, each decision Grunder made had an impact on his business.

Grunder said his path was formed early on by his love of working outdoors.

“At the time all my friends were getting sign on bonuses from Merrill Lynch and Ernst & Young, and I had grass stained jeans and tennis shoes on,” Grunder recalled. “I guess I was a little ashamed of what I was doing, but then I started to make a little bit of money and realized I had a really good thing going.”

Grunder said one of the keys to building the company was taking a risk and building the facility the company remains in today.

“We built this 33 years ago and that was a big deal,” Grunder said. “When I moved in here, I literally had $356 left to my name. I had no money left and had to go out and work to make payroll that week.”

While Grunder had built a great team, they weren’t risk takers. It took bringing in someone that had a vision for what the company could be. That person was Seth Bloom, who joined the company in 2012.

“From 2020 to 2022, we doubled our revenue, and we only had to buy one truck to do it,” Blum said. “We had approximately 35 team members five years ago, and now we’re at 140 peak team members, and that growth has been organic.

He said they’ve continued to find ways to become more efficient by routing teams more efficiently.

“Mowing went from an unprofitable division for us to a profitable division,” Blum said. “One by having the right team member that leads that division, two by looking at it from a holistic standpoint of how we’re servicing our clients.

“You name it, we’ve looked at it by using technology to become more efficient as an organization.”

Grunder said there’s a big difference in the equipment being used to support $18 million of business and $4 million.

"Number one, you’ve got a lot more equipment and you can’t afford to have things break,” he said. “And between the quality of the equipment and the dealer support we have; we’re extremely pleased with Exmark.

“I marvel at how well they’ve held up, and they’ve just been a tremendous part of our success.”

As the lawn care side of the business grew into larger commercial properties, Blum said the previous equipment the team utilized was no longer up to the task.

“That’s when we dove into the Z-Spray line of lawn equipment,” Blum noted. “They had a wide variety of ranges for us to be able to maintain and fertilize properties for us.”

Despite the company’s location in Dayton, Ohio, Grunder said he used to complain about snow.

“I can’t even believe I was part of that conversation, but I was,” Grunder said. “I didn’t see what was possible”

Blum said one of the critical components was having a dealer that was good to work with and be able to maintain and service the equipment.

“Two, we also had to look at equipment that was going to be a financial good decision,” he added. “That’s what really led us to BOSS.”

Grunder said he’s been very pleased with the quality, engineering and comfort of the equipment his teams use today.

Grunder said Exmark, BOSS and Z Turf Equipment have done a strong job understanding their customers and delivering durable, productive equipment that helps contractors succeed.

Today, Grunder has become a nationally known leader and consultant to landscape industry companies through his consulting work, his podcast, and his GROW! Annual conference.

“14 people came to the first one,” Grunder said. “Halfway through I asked them what they thought. They said this isn’t good.

“I told them if they came back next year and they didn’t like it; I’d refund all their money and pay for their plane ticket home.

“Of the 14, nine of them came the following year and we had 38 people total. And now we have 1,000 at this event. It’s grown into what I think is the finest educational experience in the green industry.”

Grunder said his team loves doing the conference and has a lot of fun seeing other landscapers realize what’s possible for their businesses, their lives and their families.

“I think that’s probably what motivates us the most about it is that.”

Looking back on everything that’s transpired since he started his business in 1988, Grunder said he’s proud of what they’re doing, but he’s not satisfied, despite multiple years of 40-percent growth recently.

“I want to create incredible and I don’t see any end in sight as far as the improvements we can make,” he said. “Last time I checked, there’s a lot more grass to cut that we’re not cutting and we’re going to have a shot at it.

“I know we are.”

View the new Exmark Signature Stories videos at Exmark.com/stories or on the Exmark and BOSS YouTube channels, where viewers can explore additional video content from the brands.

