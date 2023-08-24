Washington DC Couple Announces Fundraiser Launch For Maui WildFire Victims
We hope that this launch will allow us to support victims of this terrible tragedy. We will do our best to support Maui's residents.”WASHINGTON DC, USA , August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan & Jon Anderson-Ingebrigtsen recently announced a fundraiser to help victims of the Maui Wildfires. The married couple launched their line named Sealaque, which include their luxury home, kitchen, & bath mats. Through Sept. they are donating 50% of all proceeds to the American Red Cross & other local organizations which will go to aid Hawaii residents affected by the wildfires.
— Jonathan and Jon Anderson-Ingebrigtsen
Their company Sealaque, part of the Worlds by Dads ecosystem, donates regularly to the Navy/Marine Corps Relief Society, YMCA, National Brain Aneurysm Foundation and the Gary Sinese Foundation. They emphasize community and veteran support as part of their company culture.
Their flagship product is a modern, home kitchen or bath mat made up of 4 different layers that promote fast drying when wet to prevent mold/mildew growth. Made from premium materials their mats offer a sleek and elegant way to update the home aesthetic without sacrificing functionality. Safety features like a rubber sole have been added to prevent sliding, even on tile floors. They are environmentally friendly and come in a variety of colors and styles; contact them for full customization options.
Jon Anderson-Ingebrigsten is in the Navy and recent (Sept. 22’) survivor of a ruptured brain aneurysm and subarachnoid hemorrhage which was followed by several ischemic strokes. After being hospitalized for months and several more of intense neuro-rehabilitation, the aneurysm has been cured.
His husband Jonathan is a multiple business owner, serial entrepreneur and has co-authored several books. Jonathan believes in the power of B2B referrals & is always looking to connect with other business owners. Send him a message on LinkedIn to connect. He is focused on continued personal development & encourages that for others. His favorite saying he learned from his mastermind coach Jen Gottleib; (Her book ‘Be Seen’ comes out October 31) is for us all to go spread some HOPE.
Help
One
Person
Everyday
www.sealaque.com
