Washington DC Couple Announces Fundraiser Launch For Maui WildFire Victims

Jonathan and Jon Anderson-Ingebrigtsen

We hope that this launch will allow us to support victims of this terrible tragedy. We will do our best to support Maui's residents.”
— Jonathan and Jon Anderson-Ingebrigtsen
WASHINGTON DC, USA , August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan & Jon Anderson-Ingebrigtsen recently announced a fundraiser to help victims of the Maui Wildfires. The married couple launched their line named Sealaque, which include their luxury home, kitchen, & bath mats. Through Sept. they are donating 50% of all proceeds to the American Red Cross & other local organizations which will go to aid Hawaii residents affected by the wildfires.

Their company Sealaque, part of the Worlds by Dads ecosystem, donates regularly to the Navy/Marine Corps Relief Society, YMCA, National Brain Aneurysm Foundation and the Gary Sinese Foundation. They emphasize community and veteran support as part of their company culture.

Their flagship product is a modern, home kitchen or bath mat made up of 4 different layers that promote fast drying when wet to prevent mold/mildew growth. Made from premium materials their mats offer a sleek and elegant way to update the home aesthetic without sacrificing functionality. Safety features like a rubber sole have been added to prevent sliding, even on tile floors. They are environmentally friendly and come in a variety of colors and styles; contact them for full customization options.

Jon Anderson-Ingebrigsten is in the Navy and recent (Sept. 22’) survivor of a ruptured brain aneurysm and subarachnoid hemorrhage which was followed by several ischemic strokes. After being hospitalized for months and several more of intense neuro-rehabilitation, the aneurysm has been cured.

His husband Jonathan is a multiple business owner, serial entrepreneur and has co-authored several books. Jonathan believes in the power of B2B referrals & is always looking to connect with other business owners. Send him a message on LinkedIn to connect. He is focused on continued personal development & encourages that for others. His favorite saying he learned from his mastermind coach Jen Gottleib; (Her book ‘Be Seen’ comes out October 31) is for us all to go spread some HOPE.
Help
One
Person
Everyday

www.sealaque.com

#bathmats, #fundraiser, #mauiwildfire, #redcross, #veteran #worldbydads #sealaque #teamjon #aneurysmsurvivor

Rob Garcia
Shift Magazine
+1 619-316-1856
editor@shiftlifedesign.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

