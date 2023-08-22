EGR USA is pleased to announce its latest distribution partnership with Tri-State Enterprise.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ontario, CA (August 22, 2023) – EGR USA is thrilled to announce a significant milestone – our newly formed distributor partnership with Tri-State Enterprises. With its inception dating back to 1977, Tri-State Enterprises is a family-owned business spanning multiple states such as Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Renowned for its expertise in wholesale distribution, the company focuses on aftermarket automotive components, car audio, and truck accessories. Its primary service area encompasses the central region of the United States. The inclusion of Tri-State Distributing significantly enhances the nationwide accessibility of EGR products.
Through collaboration with Tri-State Enterprises, EGR is poised to elevate its product fulfillment efficiency across the South Central United States. Capitalizing on Tri-State's extensive inventory and impeccable delivery prowess, automotive retailers can now provide same-day delivery of EGR products. This strategic partnership ensures optimized distribution and expedited access to EGR's offerings, resulting in mutual advantages for both enterprises and their clientele within the region. Tri-State serves as a comprehensive distributor of the complete range of EGR products.
For more information on EGR USA or to learn more about becoming an EGR Authorized Distributor, visit http://www.egrusa.com, or call 800.757.7075.
About EGR Group
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.
PR Contact: Justin MacLauchlan
EGR USA
503.206.1917
jmaclauchlan@egrusa.com
Justin MacLauchlan
