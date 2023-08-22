Hydrogen Infrastructure Leader GenH2 Joins Prestigious California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) Trade Association
Council Roster Includes Such Notable Companies as Chart Industries, BMW, Linde and Trillium
As a company that is leading the way to develop light-scale hydrogen infrastructure, we are pleased to join CHBC in its mission to educate the public and policymakers on the benefits of hydrogen.”TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GenH2, a leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today that the company has joined the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC), the largest and most diverse industry trade association and the leading advocate for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry in the state. The membership-based trade association is comprised of over 140 companies, agencies, and individuals involved in the business of hydrogen.
— Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2
“As a company that is leading the way to develop light-scale hydrogen infrastructure, we are pleased to join CHBC in furthering its mission to educate the public and policymakers on the substantial benefits of hydrogen,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2. “We are looking forward to sharing insights on our flagship 1 TPD liquefaction system and zero boil-off storage solutions, which are advancing hydrogen adoption globally.”
“The California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) welcomes our newest member, GenH2,” says Executive Director Katrina Fritz, noting that “GenH2 is a technology leader focused on mass-producing light-scale equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use. We are glad to have them join the CHBC.”
As the advocate for hydrogen and fuel cells in California, CHBC is relevant across all sectors of the hydrogen and fuel cell industries, including infrastructure, vehicles, heavy duty transport and renewable hydrogen and energy storage, which is GenH2’s focus. CHBC’s membership includes such industry leaders as Chart Industries, BMW North America, Hyundai Motor America, Linde, Nikola Motor Company, and Trillium-A Love’s Company.
About GenH2
GenH2 is a technology leader in hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions will allow for safe liquefaction, storage, and distribution of liquid hydrogen. The company will focus on mass-producing light-scale equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com
About the California Hydrogen Business Council
The California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) is comprised of 140 companies, agencies, and individuals involved in the business of hydrogen. The CHBC is committed to advancing the commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cells in energy and mobility sectors, including transportation, goods movement, and power generation to achieve California’s climate, air quality, and decarbonization goals. Learn more at www.californiahydrogen.org.
