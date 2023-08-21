AG’s Office Assists Boone County Prosecutor in Obtaining Second Degree Murder Conviction

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office assisted the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office in obtaining a second-degree murder conviction against Samuel Brotherton in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather in 2022.

“As Attorney General, I want to enforce the laws as written and prosecute Missouri’s most dangerous criminals,” said Attorney General Bailey. “My office is committed to obtaining justice for victims of heinous crimes, and I’m proud of the work we did in partnership with the Boone County Prosecutor in this case to do just that.”



On March 20, 2022, Brotherton was at his home in Boone County with his stepfather when a verbal argument ensued between them. Brotherton sent text messages to a witness expressing his frustration and his desire to kill his stepfather. Minutes later, he sent additional messages confessing that he killed his stepfather. Brotherton called 911 and reported that he was drunk and had shot his stepfather in the chest with a gun he had been hiding. The ensuing investigation later revealed the victim was shot while unarmed and hiding behind a closed, locked bedroom door.



After consulting with the victim’s family and the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office reached a plea agreement with the defendant. Brotherton pled guilty to second-degree (felony) murder and armed criminal action for discharging a firearm while intoxicated, which resulted in the victim’s death.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 20, 2023, where the Honorable Joshua C. Devine will hear evidence and argument from the parties and impose a sentence.

The case was investigated by the Columbia Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Tristin M. Estep and Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Marilyn Ferris.

