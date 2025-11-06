Attorney General Hanaway Secures $60,000 Restitution Judgment In Greene County Roofing Fraud Case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced today that her Office has obtained a final consent judgment and permanent injunction against Xcel Roofing of Kansas City, LLC, dba LoveOurRoof, and its owner, James Patrick Harding, for defrauding Greene County consumers out of thousands of dollars.

“Home repair scams are among the most common and repugnant forms of consumer fraud we go after,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “This judgment sends a clear message that dishonest contractors who exploit Missourians will face serious legal consequences.”

The Greene County Circuit Court entered the consent judgment on October 31, 2025, ordering Harding and Xcel Roofing to pay $40,000 in restitution to nine Missouri consumers who paid for roofing services that were never completed. The Court also permanently enjoined Harding from advertising, marketing, or offering roofing services anywhere in the state of Missouri.

The case stems from a pattern of deceptive conduct that occurred between 2018 and 2021. During that time, Harding and Xcel Roofing, along with co-owner Matthew Priester, accepted large advance payments from homeowners in exchange for roof repairs or replacements, then failed to provide the promised work or issue refunds.

Earlier this year, the Attorney General’s Office also obtained a $20,000 restitution payment from Priester in connection with the same scheme. Combined, these enforcement actions have resulted in more than $60,000 returned to Missouri consumers.

“Missourians deserve to trust that when they pay for home repairs, and welcome roofers on their property, the work will be done honestly and on time,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “My Office will continue holding fraudulent contractors accountable and ensuring victims get the restitution they are owed.”

Attorney General Hanaway urges Missourians who believe they have been the victim of a home repair scam to file a complaint with her Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or visiting ago.mo.gov.

Just as the Consumer Protection Section exemplifies the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to safeguarding Missourians, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled consumer-protection attorneys. These dedicated professionals investigate and prosecute deceptive and fraudulent practices, working tirelessly to hold bad actors accountable and secure justice for victims. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.