Brent Stewart Recognized by Best Lawyers

Brent P. Stewart, founding attorney

Brent P. Stewart of Stewart Law Offices has been named in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® in Workers’ Compensation Law – Claimants.

ROCK HILL, SC, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

Brent P. Stewart included in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Brent P. Stewart of Stewart Law Offices has been named in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® in the area of Workers’ Compensation Law – Claimants.

The Best Lawyers in America® is an industry-leading peer review of lawyers across the nation. According to Best Lawyers’® methodology, the selection process is based entirely on peer review. The organization attempts to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about their colleagues’ professional abilities. This allows lawyers in the same practice and geographic area to provide honest and timely feedback about other lawyers they routinely work with or against. The organization has used the same methodology for more than 40 years.

For the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, more than 13.7 million votes were carefully analyzed for more than 76,000 leading lawyers. It is a tremendous honor for a lawyer to be included on the list.

Brent P. Stewart is the founding attorney of Stewart Law Offices. He has over 25 years of legal experience. In addition to his inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America®, he has earned a lifetime membership to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum*. Less than one percent of trial lawyers throughout the nation earn membership to the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Brent P. Stewart has also been awarded the AV Preeminent® Rating from Martindale-Hubbell®, which only ten percent of attorneys have achieved.**

Brent P. Stewart focuses his practice on personal injury and workers’ compensation law. He is licensed in South Carolina, West Virginia, and multiple federal courts.

About Stewart Law Offices

For over 25 years, Stewart Law Offices’ personal injury lawyers have provided dedicated legal representation to accident victims. Established in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the firm now has offices in Columbia, Spartanburg, Camden, Beaufort, and Charlotte, North Carolina. The personal injury attorneys provide legal assistance to accident victims and their families in cases involving truck accidents, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, workers’ compensation claims, and on-the-job accidents.

If you or a loved one suffered injuries because of someone else’s negligence, you can contact the firm for a free case review.

Stewart Law Offices

Brent P. Stewart, Founder/Attorney

1242 Ebenezer Rd

Rock Hill, SC 29732

866-783-9278 (866-STEWART)

* Membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum is not a guarantee that similar results will be achieved in your case. For more information on the criteria for inclusion, see milliondollaradvocates.com.

**For more information about Martindale-Hubbell’s criteria for ratings, see www.martindale.com.

Attorney Brent P. Stewart Talks About Stewart Law Offices