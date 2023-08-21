SupplyChainBrain Names Alpine Supply Chain Solutions a 2023 Great Supply Chain Partner
The award recognizes a select group of companies whose customers nominate them for providing outstanding solutions and services.
Receiving this distinction two years in a row is inspiring. But more than anything, it’s representative of our tenacity and resolve, especially when working with high-growth clients.”NAPLES, FL, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, a boutique consulting firm focused on maximizing supply chain investments, today announced the company has been named a 2023 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain. SupplyChainBrain has maintained a tradition of celebrating 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for twenty-one consecutive years, and 2023 invited a variety of competitive nominations.
— Michael Wohlwend, Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, Managing Principal
The process is selective, and the list results from a six-month online poll of supply chain professionals where a set of 10 criteria must be met. For twenty-one years, SupplyChainBrain has reviewed nominations from thousands of vendors pitting them against the highest of standards in:
- Reliability
- Service Excellence
- Value
- Knowledge of the customer’s business
- Problem-solving skills
- An attitude of continuous improvement
- Solid after-sales support
- A positive “can-do” attitude
- Global reach
- Strong leadership.
Buyers and partners are invited to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have helped them improve their efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance, and only 100 make the cut.
As Brad Berger, SupplyChainBrain Publisher shares, “Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance. This year’s field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all sectors of supply chain management. All companies should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great!"
According to Michael Wohlwend, Managing Principal at Alpine, “Receiving this distinction two years in a row is inspiring. But more than anything, it’s representative of our tenacity and resolve, especially when working with high-growth clients like HJI Supply Chain Solutions, MONAT Global, and Hy-Capacity. We are so grateful and thrilled to receive this recognition based on nominations from our customers.”
To view the complete list of this year’s recipients, please visit the SupplyChainBrain website: https://www.supplychainbrain.com/
Michael Wohlwend
Alpine Supply Chain Solutions
+1 6308864762
email us here