Registration Now Open for 2023 Delaware Arts Summit

Over 200 creative professionals to convene in Dewey Beach

STATEWIDE, Del. (August 21, 2023) – The Delaware Division of the Arts has announced that registration is now open for the highly anticipated 2023 Delaware Arts Summit, a momentous gathering of Delaware’s arts community including arts professionals, artists, creative minds, and art enthusiasts. This exciting event will take place on October 8 and 9 at the Hyatt Place in Dewey Beach, Delaware, and promises to be inspirational and enlightening. To register and explore the detailed schedule of events, please visit the official Delaware Arts Summit website at Arts.Delaware.Gov/Summit.

Reflection, Renewal, and Rejuvenation are goals for this year’s Arts Summit as we move beyond the challenges of the past several years. The Summit will provide time, sessions, and experiences designed to make us stronger individually and as organizations by promoting mindfulness, stress reduction, better internal and external communications, and methods to manage uncertainty. The arts community is invited to come together to unify and strengthen our creative collective, because the stronger we are, the greater our impact!

“We are delighted to announce the opening of registration for the 2023 Delaware Arts Summit in Dewey Beach,” said Kristin Pleasanton, Deputy Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “This summit promises to be a celebration and acknowledgement of the importance of the arts in Delaware and all who play a role in their creation and presentation. We encourage everyone to secure their spot and join us for this exceptional event.”

“Professional development opportunities play a crucial role in advancing Delaware’s creative sector, nurturing talent, and fostering a vibrant and sustainable arts community,” says Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “Such opportunities provide artists, creators, and arts professionals with access to specialized training, knowledge, and information. Workshops offered by nationally recognized speakers provide valuable learning experiences that empower individuals to assess, refine, and grow. This, in turn, enhances innovation and cultivates a culture of continuous improvement within the creative sector.”

Key highlights of the 2023 Delaware Arts Summit include:

Inspiring Speakers : Esteemed experts and artists will share their insights and experience.

: Esteemed experts and artists will share their insights and experience. Interactive Workshops : Attendees will have the opportunity to participate and engage with speakers and colleagues.

: Attendees will have the opportunity to participate and engage with speakers and colleagues. Artistic Showcases : The summit will feature performances spotlighting the exceptional talent within the Delaware arts community.

: The summit will feature performances spotlighting the exceptional talent within the Delaware arts community. Networking Opportunities: Participants can forge meaningful connections with fellow artists, art organizations, and potential collaborators.

Details of the event are:

Location: Hyatt Place Dewey Beach: Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, 1301 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach, DE 19971

Dates: Monday, October 9, 2023, with an optional pre-conference on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Registration Fees: $55 for the conference, $20 add on for the pre-conference.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or further information, please contact Andrew Truscott at Andrew.Truscott@delaware.gov.

About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.

Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov