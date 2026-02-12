Delaware Tourism Announces World Cup 2026 Partnership & Plans

Delaware Tourism Office Announces

Statewide Watch Parties for World Cup 2026™ Matches

DTO is an official Philadelphia Soccer 2026™ Promotional Partner

Wilmington, Del. – The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is coming to Philadelphia this June in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for local, state and regional soccer fans and a significant driver of tourism in the surrounding region. The Delaware Tourism Office (DTO) announced that it is partnering with the host city organization, Philadelphia Soccer 2026, to leverage the activities happening in our backyard and bring the excitement of the global game to the First State. As an official partner of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, DTO will host four statewide watch parties of select FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, enabling all Delawareans the opportunity to experience the magic of the World Cup in their community.

DTO announced its sponsorship and watch parties at an invitation-only kickoff event in Wilmington on Thursday, Feb. 12, with Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and representatives from the watch party sites.

“Delaware is a small state with a big heart, and, this summer, we’re going to feel the biggest game on Earth, together,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “With watch parties in every county and a World Cup Final celebration at the University of Delaware Stadium, we’re creating memories for families, boosting local businesses, and showing the world that the First State is truly a state of neighbors. I’m proud Delaware is partnering with Philadelphia Soccer 2026 to welcome the world to our region and our backyard.”

“The FIFA World Cup™ is one of the most watched sporting events on the planet, and we’re proud to help bring that global energy right here to Delaware,” said Jessica Welch, Director of the Delaware Tourism Office. “By partnering with Philadelphia Soccer 2026, we’re creating opportunities for Delawareans to experience the magic of the World Cup close to home while showcasing our state as a welcoming, vibrant destination for visitors from around the world.”

The estimated regional economic impact of having the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Philadelphia is $770 million, according to Philadelphia Soccer 2026 with the average visitor projected to stay for 21 – 24 days. DTO is working with the three county convention and visitors’ bureaus, along with hotels, restaurants, retail establishments, and other partners to help them promote all that Delaware has to offer within a short driving distance.

“Philadelphia Soccer 2026 is proud to partner with the Delaware Tourism Office and the State of Delaware as we prepare to welcome the world for FIFA World Cup 26™,” said Meg Kane, Host City Executive of Philadelphia Soccer 2026. “Hosting the World Cup at this scale demands regional collaboration, and Delaware is an essential part of that effort. We are excited to work with Governor Meyer, Director Welch, and the entire Delaware Tourism Office to elevate our region, drive global fan engagement, and deliver critical economic impact.”

DTO will be hosting one watch party per county during the month of June, truly giving every Delawarean an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of the World Cup™, with matches shown on large screens and pre-match entertainment. The fourth and final watch party will be the World Cup™ Final itself and will truly be a celebration of everything the World Cup has to offer.

Below are the scheduled watch party dates and times, pending approval by FIFA and its Broadcast Partners:

• Friday, June 12 – USA vs Paraguay, Bob Carpenter Center, Newark, doors open at 7 p.m., match starts at 9 p.m.

• Saturday, June 20 – Germany vs Ivory Coast, Hudson Fields, Milton, doors open at 2 p.m., match starts at 4 p.m.

• Friday, June 26 – Uruguay vs Spain, Delaware State Fairgrounds, Harrington, doors open at 6 p.m., match starts at 8 p.m.

• Sunday, July 19 – World Cup Final, Delaware Stadium at the University of Delaware, Newark, doors open at 1 p.m., match starts at 3 p.m.

Ticket sales will begin March 5, 2026. Links to purchase tickets will be posted on visitdelaware.com/worldcup.

Starting two hours prior to kick off, gates will open and a festival-like atmosphere will feature local vendors and interactive games for the whole family. Food and drink will be available for purchase at each location.

“We could not be more excited to announce this partnership and unveil the series of events coming to all three counties,” said DTO Sports Sales Leader Ryan Wolfe. “We look forward to creating memorable experiences for families during our watch party series. The community that sports fans create during live events is unmatched and those electric atmospheres will be felt across Delaware during this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

DTO is also offering sponsorships for the watch parties. Businesses or corporations interested in learning more about these opportunities should email DTO at dto_sports@delaware.gov.

Additionally, there will be a pep rally in May at the DE Turf in Frederica. More details will be released closer to the event date.

The Delaware Tourism Office, a division of the Delaware Division of Small Business, promotes tourism and economic growth in Delaware.

Media Contact

Andrea Wojcik

Division of Small Business

O: (302) 672-6840; C: (302) 554-0060

andrea.wojcik@delaware.gov