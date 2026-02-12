Hawkins selected as 2025 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award Recipient

Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez announced that Adasia Hawkins, a resident of Frederica, has been selected for the 2025 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award. The award, in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, recognizes a gifted, civic-minded young Delawarean who has demonstrated leadership abilities, has a passion for social justice, and is improving the quality of life in their community.

Hawkins was recognized for this achievement on February 5, 2026, during a ceremony held at the Delaware Public Archives.

“Young leaders have the power to shape a better future for the next generation. Through Adasia’s actions, she has shown what it means to lead with purpose and compassion,” said Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez. “It is an honor to recognize her for this prestigious award.”

The John Lewis Youth Leadership Award was established in 2021 by the National Association of Secretaries of State to honor the extraordinary accomplishments of the late Congressman John Lewis. His courageous achievements during the Civil Rights Movement and his long tenure of public service have inspired and will continue to inspire Americans for generations to come.

Hawkins has been recognized for her outstanding leadership, advocacy, and commitment to uplifting marginalized communities. Throughout her life, she has devoted thousands of hours to service. As a participant in the Society of Black Female Future Attorneys (BFFA), The Queen in You, and NOBLE (the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives), she has led initiatives supporting youth and minority women, revitalized programs such as SMART Girls, and worked to encourage civic engagement.

“It is a privilege to receive this esteemed award, which is named in honor of John Lewis, a man who dedicated himself to serving his community,” said Adasia Hawkins, 2025 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award Recipient. “I am committed to contributing to the community in the same way that they have supported me over the years, mentoring youth and assisting in shaping a new generation of scholars, lawyers, entrepreneurs, doctors, and leaders.”

Hawkins is a senior at Delaware State University, pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice. She was nominated for the award by Mrs. Shawn Selby, Senior Vice President of Programming, Recruitment & Strategic Partnerships at Delaware Futures.

“Delaware Futures empowers at-promise middle and high school youth throughout the state by providing year-round, trauma-informed programming tailored to each grade level. With a strong commitment to education, mentorship, leadership, and workforce development, Delaware Futures equips students with the tools and support needed to strengthen their academic success, enhance personal growth, and cultivate meaningful community impact,” said Mrs. Shawn Selby, Senior Vice President of Programming, Recruitment & Strategic Partnerships at Delaware Futures. “Through its mission-driven work, Delaware Futures champions the potential of young leaders like Adasia, ensuring they are prepared not only for college and career, but also for a lifetime of service and positive change across Delaware.”

To view photos from Adasia’s ceremony, visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCJWTX.

Nominations for the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award are open in the fall of each year. Eligibility requirements for the Award include:

The nominee must be a resident of the State of Delaware.

The nominee must be 25 years or younger by the close of the application submission window.

The nominee is recognized in their community for being civic-minded and improving the quality of life in their community.

The nominee has shown a meaningful commitment to address civil rights issues, including but not limited to voting rights, and to authentically bring about positive change in his or her community.

Submissions for nominations for the 2026 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award will open later in the year. To learn more about the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award, visit de.gov/johnlewisaward.