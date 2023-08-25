OakHeart Welcomes New Patients to Mental Health NP Allison Gajownik’s Medication Management & Counseling Services
OakHeart Illinois’ leading provider of in-person and remote mental health support, is accepting new clients to Allison Gajownik medical services.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OakHeart, Center for Counseling, Mediation, and Consultation, a values-based provider of therapy and medication management services designed to help patients along their mental health journeys, today announced that it is accepting new medication management clients. Both teens and adults can now benefit from the trusted professional assistance of OakHeart mental health nurse practitioner Allison Gajownik, APRN-FPA, FNP, PMHNP-BC.
Specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), depression, bipolar disorder, and ADHD, Gajownik serves clients remotely and in person with a combination of medication management and therapy techniques. Committed to developing carefully tailored plans around patients’ unique goals and needs, the Purdue University graduate employs cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), interpersonal therapy, and existential therapy.
After starting her career in nursing, Gajownik received her family nurse practitioner Master of Science from Olivet Nazarene University and obtained her psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner certificate from Northern Kentucky University. Capitalizing upon her extensive care experience, a wealth of mental health knowledge, and an unwavering dedication to helping others, Gajownik has already started building strong professional relationships with patients.
Supporting Gajownik as she strives to have a positive impact on patients’ lives are the comfortable offices and respected employees of OakHeart, which serves Kane, DeKalb, and DuPage counties as well as surrounding areas. Owned and led by Vanessa Osmer, MA, NCC, LCPC, and Dr. Kat Harris, PhD, LCP, OakHeart has locations in North Aurora and Sycamore, where licensed social workers, counselors, and clinical psychologists are standing by to assist new and longtime clients alike.
ABOUT OAKHEART, CENTER FOR COUNSELING, MEDIATION, AND CONSULTATION
To schedule an in-person or online counseling appointment, feel free to contact OakHeart’s courteous staff by calling the North Aurora office at 630-570-0050, reaching the Sycamore office at 779-201-6440, or emailing Contact.OH@OakHeartCenter.com. To schedule an appointment with Allison Gajownik for medication management, please call 630-273-7115.
