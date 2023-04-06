Caruso Foot and Ankle Affords Osteoarthritis Sufferers Relief With EB-A7

An increasingly popular medical food known to treat symptoms of osteoarthritis, EB-A7 is now available to patients of Caruso Foot & Ankle in New Jersey.
FREEHOLD, NJ, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Caruso Foot and Ankle, a leading provider of podiatric care in Monmouth County, today announced that it is helping patients to beat the symptoms of osteoarthritis (also known as degenerative joint disease) with EB-A7. The most common form of arthritis in the United States, osteoarthritis affects approximately 33 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is known to cause pain and inflammation in the hands, knees, and hips.
While existing treatment options aim to curb osteoarthritis pain, EB-A7, a medical food containing clinically proven ingredients such as turmeric and SAM-e, is designed to correct the metabolic deficiencies behind the disease. In coordination with the award-winning care provided by Dr. Rose Caruso and her expert staff, EB-A7 can potentially enable eligible Caruso Foot and Ankle patients to slow the progression of osteoarthritis, reduce the associated discomfort, and overcome mobility-related obstacles.
Contrasting over-the-counter osteoarthritis-relief supplements, EB-A7's active ingredients are easy for the body to absorb and metabolize. The medication, which is stored in dye-free, gluten-free, and vegan capsules, may therefore deliver an increased likelihood of clinically desirable results in patients.
Though each osteoarthritis battle is different, studies suggest that EB-A7 has the potential to help a substantial number of sufferers feel their best and move optimally. Especially when it comes to arthritis, every step forward is meaningful, and in the long term, the medication appears well positioned to alleviate joint pain and inflammation for millions.
ABOUT CARUSO FOOT AND ANKLE
Since opening its doors in November of 2016, New Jersey's Caruso Foot and Ankle has provided stellar podiatric care and a variety of top-quality treatments to thousands of patients. Located in Freehold, CFA boasts a dedicated and highly professional team led by Dr. Rose Caruso.
Dr. Caruso strives to understand and effectively address patients' unique needs in a warm and inviting professional environment. To receive additional information or schedule an appointment, contact Caruso Foot and Ankle at 732-366-9866 or visit the trusted practice's website.
