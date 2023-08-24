NABU Announces the Launch of the Bridge to Literacy Initiative, Inviting Global Collaboration
NABU announces the launch of Bridge to Literacy. This initiative involves the development and implementation of strategies aimed at improving literacy rates.
Literacy is a fundamental need and right for every child's development and education.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NABU, a leading global non-profit organization committed to increasing literacy for underprivileged children, announces the launch of its Bridge to Literacy initiative. Through the program, NABU is inviting like-minded organizations to collaborate on the development and testing of community-led reading engagement projects that will empower children to thrive. Drawing upon the strength of partnership, participants of the initiative will explore strategies to engage local communities in reading and foster an appreciation for mother tongue books. Additionally, NABU will support selected innovative ideas with microgrants and peer networking opportunities. The power of collective action is invaluable when tackling the urgent literacy crisis that affects over 250 million children worldwide, as reported by UNESCO (2020).
— Amos Furaha
A Crisis Requiring Collective Action and Innovation:
Speaking from NABU offices in Kigali, Rwanda, NABU's Director of Global User Engagement, Amos Furaha, shared his insights:
"Literacy is a fundamental need and right for every child's development and education. The crisis we have right now of more than 250 million kids not learning the basics of reading has its roots in the lack of books created and curated for communities in languages that these children understand. This urgent crisis cannot be solved by one organization nor one tool. This is why we must all come together to ideate and innovate as we fight for the rights of our generation. By becoming a bridge to literacy partner, we aim to find the right solutions for our communities."
NABU has been at the forefront of designing and implementing effective tools that have already impacted more than 6 million children worldwide. The NABU App has been specifically designed for low bandwidth environments, providing equitable access to a wide array of storybooks, even for the most underprivileged communities.
Collaborating for a Future of Literacy:
NABU now seeks to collaborate with partner organizations to amplify their collective impact, armed with their innovative tools and determination. The Bridge to Literacy initiative is a vehicle for various organizations, from local nonprofits and schools to media and governments, to come together and find lasting solutions to the literacy crisis.
Inquiries are now being accepted for the Bridge to Literacy program on NABU's website. Together, we can overcome the challenges of illiteracy and help create a world where every child has an opportunity to read and rise to their full potential.
