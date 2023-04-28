NABU Announces Creative Writing & Illustration Fellowship in Miami
The 12-week Creative Fellowship offers aspiring writers and illustrators the opportunity to grow their skills and make a meaningful impact.
We believe every child should have equitable access to the resources they need to learn to read.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NABU is pleased to announce its Creative Fellowship based in Miami, for artists of Haitian heritage. The 12-week program offers aspiring writers and illustrators the opportunity to grow their skills while making a meaningful impact in early childhood literacy. Fellows will receive in-depth training and a stipend, and create bilingual literature in Haitian Creole and English for children aged 0-10 years old.
— Rachelle Barrett, NABU’s Miami Creative Lab and Program Manager
NABU is a non profit organization tackling the global literacy crisis by training early-career artists around the world to publish children’s books in underserved languages. Since its establishment in 2013, the organization has trained over 150 creatives, and is now reaching over five million children with free access to books.
The Miami Creative Fellowship is designed to meet the demand for books in Haitian Creole in Florida, as well as globally. “Local schools and families report a lack of reading materials in Haitian Creole to support literacy development, and our Fellowship program is designed to close that gap for ESL [English as a second language] families,” commented Rachelle Barrett, NABU’s Miami Creative Lab and Program Manager, “We believe every child should have equitable access to the resources they need to learn to read.”
State-of-the-art devices, provided by HP Inc., will be available to Fellows for use in the NABU HP Creative Lab located inside of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Centre. Fellows can expect to learn a variety of new writing and illustrating skills, through a curriculum designed and delivered by NABU’s experienced global creative team. NABU Fellows will develop and publish books for children aged 0-10 years-old, using all the skills learned in the program. The 15 selected Fellows will receive a stipend of $2,000, as well as publishing opportunities with NABU’s major publishing partners for selected works.
The NABU Creative Writing & Illustration Fellowship in Miami is open to early stage professionals of Haitian heritage. Digital drawing experience is a requirement for illustrators, whilst aspiring storytellers must have some writing experience and fluency in Haitian Creole is preferred.
The application for the Fellowship opens on May 1st and closes on May 21st. The program will begin on Thursday, June 8th, and will meet twice a week in-person for the 12-week length of the program. NABU encourages those interested in applying to follow the steps on their website to complete the application.
For more information, or to apply, please visit https://www.nabu.org/get-involved/creative-fellowship or contact rachelle@nabu.org for any inquiries.
About NABU:
NABU is a 501c3 non profit organization with a mission to eradicate illiteracy by 2030. NABU creates culturally responsive, mother-tongue stories more efficiently and at a scale never achieved before to support children in learning how to read and rise to their full potential.
Colleen Furman
NABU
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram