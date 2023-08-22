NYC Physician Named One of America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2023 by Newsweek
Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Barry Weintraub has been honored by Newsweek as one of America's Best Plastic Surgeons in 2023 for facelift surgery.
I strive to provide my patients with the highest quality of plastic surgery procedures to ensure they receive the best possible results.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of his advanced expertise and commitment to exceptional patient care, Dr. Barry Weintraub, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City, has been named one of the top professionals in his field by the prestigious publication Newsweek magazine. Dr. Weintraub is hailed for his sophisticated techniques and dedicated patient care and has been given the honor of being one of the best facelift surgeons in America for 2023.
— Dr. Barry Weintraub
A globally recognized news outlet, Newsweek — in partnership with Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider — recently released its annual list based on a national poll from experts within the medical community. The data is compiled by an evaluation process, which includes online surveys by state of doctors, surgeons, and medical professionals, proficiency assessment, and verified certifications. Once the list of surgeons has been selected, the survey respondents then rank their peers by quality-based scores, including surgery preparation, surgical procedure, follow-up care, and surgical outcomes to determine which surgeons earn a coveted spot on Newsweek's esteemed list of the Best Plastic Surgeons.
Renowned for his meticulous surgical skills and natural-looking results, Dr. Weintraub's distinguished level of commitment and outstanding achievements have paved the way for this top spot on the list. "I am proud to have been selected by Newsweek as one of this year’s best plastic surgeons in the category of facelift surgery," said Dr. Weintraub. "I strive to provide my patients with the highest quality of plastic surgery procedures to ensure they receive the best possible results. This honor inspires me and validates the superior level of care I enjoy providing at my practice every day."
With over 30 years of experience performing refined plastic surgery, Dr. Weintraub remains devoted with an unwavering dedication to the satisfaction of his patients. He is passionate about staying at the forefront of the latest advancements and innovations while also engaging in education via training others to further the field’s evolution. As part of his highly regarded selection of facial procedures, Dr. Weintraub has excelled in developing the hybrid multi-planar facelift, which utilizes different techniques for different regions of the face to create the most natural and effective result. Additionally, Dr. Weintraub’s state-of-the-art, private surgical facility in New York City is one of the most discreet environments for patients, further supporting his inclusion in Newsweek's Best Plastic Surgeons list.
About Barry M. Weintraub, M.D., F.A.C.S.
Dr. Barry Weintraub is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He has been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor® in the New York metropolitan area for five consecutive years and his surgical accomplishments have been showcased in a variety of journals, magazines, and television programs. Dr. Weintraub’s highly esteemed career has spanned several decades, acknowledging his reputation for exceptional surgical skills, cutting-edge techniques, and natural-looking results. Patients trust his practice for best-in-class aesthetic procedures to enhance the face and neck, eyelids, cheekbones, chin and nose. Dr. Weintraub is available for interview upon request.
For more information about Dr. Weintraub, please visit drbarryweintraub.com, facebook.com/DrBarryWeintraub, and @drbarryweintraub on Instagram.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.drbarryweintraub.com/practice-news/nyc-physician-named-one-of-americas-best-plastic-surgeons-2023-by-newsweek/
###
Dr. Barry Weintraub
800A 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10065
(212) 737-7500
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here