PadSquad Selected To Bring Interactive Ads To Amazon DSP
The collaboration expands Amazon’s supported ad formats to include interactive formats custom built by PadSquad’s award-winning creative team.
We're thrilled to bring PadSquad’s proven rich media ad formats to Amazon DSP and to improve ad effectiveness, as well as business outcomes for brands, particularly in the retail and CPG categories.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PadSquad today announced a new initiative using Amazon Ad Server in a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Amazon Ads to make their proven interactive ad formats available in Amazon DSP (demand-side platform). This collaboration enables marketers to serve PadSquad’s personalized and interactive ad formats, programmatically across PadSquad’s premium supply available through ADSP.
— Jen Gavin, head of creative at PadSquad.
Drawing insights from its highest-performing digital ad experiences in the retail and CPG verticals, PadSquad built a suite of interactive ad formats from the ground up for optimal performance within Amazon DSP. Ad formats include interactive elements like product cards, browsable visual stories (Squad Stories), haptic ad interactions (Press and Hold), and reactive scroll technology (SuperScape). Each format has proven to ‘stop the scroll’ of consumers and deliver measurable performance for brands.
“With more and more brands flocking to retailers like Amazon, standing out has become exponentially more difficult,” said Jen Gavin, head of creative at PadSquad. “We're thrilled to bring PadSquad’s proven rich media ad formats to Amazon DSP and to improve ad effectiveness, as well as business outcomes for brands, particularly in the retail and CPG categories.”
Rich media ads are proven to be 64% more effective in motivating purchase decisions than standard banner ads, which can translates to greater return on media investments for Amazon Ads advertisers. PadSquad’s interactive ads afford advertisers the ability to augment the value of advertising campaigns with creative that leverages Amazon’s audiences and behavioral signals along with weather and geographic signals. This enables dynamic and relevant ad experiences that inspire action.
Advertisers investing in the Amazon DSP can now unlock the power of PadSquad’s new suite of rich media formats in their media efforts For more information about the collaboration, visit: https://padsquad.com/solutions/high-impact-creative-for-amazon-dsp
About PadSquad
PadSquad is a digital media company wholly focused on high-impact creative. The company’s mission is to enable brands like The Home Depot, Toyota, Kellogg, and PepsiCo and many more to connect to people through remarkable advertising that stimulates the senses and inspires action. With countless award-winning and industry-defining rich ad formats under its belt, PadSquad is widely considered the creativity and innovation leader in digital advertising and has been named to the Inc. 5000 and Financial Times’ lists of Fastest Growing Companies for 2022 and 2023. Learn more at www.padsquad.com.
Press Contact:
Zach Servideo
Value Creation Labs
zach@valuecreationlabs.co
Lance Wolder
PadSquad
+1 603-722-0462
