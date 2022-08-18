PadSquad Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Year in a Row
The digital media company has experienced a 3,000% increase in revenue over the past decade
Being named to this prestigious list for the second year in a row is a true testament to the hard work the entire team has put into the business over the past decade.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PadSquad, a digital media company that develops high-impact advertising experiences, today announced its placement on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for a second year in a row. PadSquad ranks #2954 on the overall list, up from last year, and #270 in Advertising & Marketing and #192 in New York.
— Daniel Meehan
PadSquad was founded in 2012 by current CEO Daniel Meehan, and is celebrating its 10th year in business this year. What started as a one man operation at a kitchen table has grown to a 70+ person organization routinely delivering award-winning advertising campaigns for Fortune 1000 brands.
At the heart of PadSquad is a consumer-first approach that puts humans at the center of advertising inventory selection, creative design, and campaign measurement. PadSquad is on a mission to bring creativity back to the forefront of digital advertising, and build remarkable ad creative for humans, by humans. “Those humans, our people, who work at PadSquad are who make our mission possible. They define our culture, and are truly what makes our company successful,” said Daniel Meehan, PadSquad CEO and Founder. “Being named to this prestigious list for the second year in a row is a true testament to the hard work the entire team has put into the business over the past decade. We couldn’t do it without any of our dedicated employees - truly the best in the industry.”
Creative design has been the backbone of PadSquad’s business from day one, and its focus on rich media and innovation has contributed to a stellar 3,000% increase in revenue over the past decade. The company’s expertise and technology platforms have enabled the development of bleeding-edge products like a voice-enabled format ColorSay, and the first-of-its-kind shoppable digital creative measured by MikMak. It's innovative rich media products like these that have driven the company's 183% growth since 2018, solidifying them as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.
As third-party cookies disappear from the advertising industry, and brands go back to the days of putting ad creative first, PadSquad is uniquely positioned to help brands break through the clutter with their suite of innovative and award-winning rich media products.
Earlier this year, with its eye to the future, PadSquad announced it received a significant growth investment from Star Mountain Capital. After years of continued, significant growth, the company looks to utilize the new partnership to pursue additional technology and capabilities to serve its marketing clients more comprehensively.
About PadSquad:
Celebrating its 10th year, PadSquad is a digital media company wholly focused on high-impact creative. Their mission is to enable brands like The Home Depot, Toyota, Kellogg, Uber, PepsiCo, ABC and many more to connect to people through remarkable advertising that stimulates the senses and inspires action. With countless award-winning and industry-defining rich ad formats under its belt, PadSquad is widely considered the creativity and innovation leader in digital advertising. Learn more at www.padsquad.com.
