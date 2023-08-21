Ahsahka Access Site near Orofino is now day-use only

Idaho Fish and Game's Ahsahka access site status now changed from a 10-day camping limit to day use only. The Ahsahka site is positioned between Clearwater Power's yards and the Dworshak National Fish Hatchery along Highway 7.

This decision was made with public safety in mind as there has been misuse of the site including exceeding the 10-day camping limit, vandalism, garbage, drug use, abandoned vehicles/campers and other disorderly conduct after daylight hours. The access site's two boat ramps and bathrooms will still be accessible to the fishing and boating public as always, however Fish and Game does not have the resources or personnel available to patrol and monitor this site 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

Idaho Fish and Game does recognize this site is positioned at one of the more productive Salmon and Steelhead fishing sites at the confluence of the Clearwater and North Fork Clearwater Rivers and that this change will impact anglers and other sportspersons that come to visit from other states/regions.

Considering the economic importance to the region, Fish and Game is interested in discussions with local government and civic organizations to manage this property in order to benefit the local economy and the fishing and boating community. This collaborative approach works well at other popular destinations such as Deyo, Elk River, Spring Valley, and Moose Creek properties to provide a safe and enjoyable recreation experience.

Interested parties can contact the Cleawater Regional office in Lewiston at (208) 799-5010. Thank you for your interest and cooperation.