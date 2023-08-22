Midland Trust Donates $2,024 to Three Charitable Organizations for Back-to-School

Midland Trust makes charitable contributions to local organizations ahead of the 2023-2024 school year

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Trust, a national IRA custodian with offices in Fort Myers, Chicago, and Sioux Falls, announced today charitable contributions to several local organizations in support of “back-to-school” initiatives.

As summer comes to an end and students head back to school, Midland Trust is making donations of $2,024 (in honor of the 2023/24 school year) to three charitable organizations that support underprivileged children and families in their communities.

In Fort Myers, FL, and Chicago, IL, Midland Trust is supporting the local chapters of “Blessings in a Backpack,” a program designed to raise awareness of childhood hunger and provide food and nourishment to children on the weekend. Every Friday afternoon, students receive backpacks filled with kid-friendly, ready-to-eat items to enjoy while school is not in session on Saturday and Sunday. As a result, test scores, reading skills, behavior, general health, and attendance have improved.

In Sioux Falls, SD, Midland Trust donated to “Project S.O.S,” an initiative started by “The Banquet” food ministry to collect school supplies for school-aged children in the city who may not otherwise have access to classroom essentials. Students who attend a distribution event will receive a brand-new backpack filled with notebooks, binders, paper, crayons, pencils, and more.

“Midland Trust is proud to support such important and impactful projects that support children and families in the markets we serve,” said Brandon Hall, President of Midland Trust. “We always make it a priority to give back, whether in the form of monetary donations or by volunteering our time.”

Midland employees contribute money each paycheck to support charitable causes, and Midland Trust matches 100% of employee contributions. Since 2020, Midland has donated more than $150,000 to non-profit charities and almost 1,000 hours of volunteer service.

Midland Trust was recently acquired by Equity Trust Company.

“We will continue to contribute to and issue grants from our Midland employee fund for the foreseeable future," notes Sacha Bretz, Chair of Midland's Charitable Committee.

To learn more about the charitable activities of Midland Trust, visit Midland Serves.

