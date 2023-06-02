Midland Trust Named A Best Place to Work in Southwest Florida

Employees identify employee recognition, company culture, and a supportive leadership team as top reasons why Midland is a great place to work.

Our goal is to find the best talent and create an environment of support, appreciation, respect, and fun while using the latest technologies to build an efficient, customer-focused operation.” — Dave Owens, CEO of Midland Trust

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Trust has been named one of the Top 10 Best Places to Work in Southwest Florida. The honor, awarded by Best Companies Group (BCG), recognizes the best employers based on company policies, practices, benefits, demographics, and employee satisfaction.

To be considered, Southwest Florida companies with 15 or more employees working in the region can apply by completing a survey. Any publicly or privately held business, government, or nonprofit entity with a location in Southwest Florida is eligible to participate, as long as they’ve been in business for a minimum of one year.

Providing administration for retirement plans invested in alternative assets since 1994, Midland Trust has grown its business by serving investors who want to use retirement funds to buy assets other than stocks and bonds. While Real Estate IRAs and 1031 Exchanges remain a vibrant part of the business, growth has come with investors interested in hedge funds, private stock offerings, angel investing, and REITS.

In addition, Midland has been employee-owned (ESOP) since 2019. This means the people don’t only make Midland – they own it! Current and future employees gain an ownership interest in the company and can benefit from the company’s success and growth.

​Between employee ownership, employee recognition, ​​and the opportunity to give back and serve the local community, the culture translates to employees who like where they work.

“Great culture, co-workers, and leadership team are what make Midland Trust a very caring and fun place to work!” said one Midland employee.​

“At Midland, we strive to make a difference in people’s lives. That goes for both the investors we support in our business and the Midland Team of employees. Our goal is to find the best talent and create an environment of support, appreciation, respect, and fun while using the latest technologies to build an efficient, customer-focused operation. This award exemplifies the efforts we have instituted and I’m very proud to be part of this exclusive group of companies in Southwest Florida”, said Dave Owens, CEO of Midland Trust.

If you’re interested in pursuing a career at Midland Trust, visit our Careers Page.