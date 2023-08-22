Houston Rockets and Toyota Center Announce Partnership With DailyPay
We are excited to partner with DailyPay to offer their innovative benefits and pay solutions to our employees,”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Rockets and Toyota Center today announced they have entered into a long-term partnership with DailyPay, an industry-leading on-demand provider.
In addition, DailyPay will become the presenting partner of an Employee of the Month recognition program which will reward Rockets and Toyota Center event employees. DailyPay will also support and enhance the organization’s annual employee celebration for event night staff along with other rewards initiatives and will be designated as the official ‘On-Demand Pay Partner’ for the Houston Rockets and Toyota Center.
"We are excited to partner with DailyPay to offer their innovative benefits and pay solutions to our employees,” said Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr. “This collaboration is focused on empowering and recognizing our staff members who work hard to provide best-in-class experiences to our fans and customers at every Rockets game and Toyota Center event.”
“We are proud to support forward-thinking employers such as the Houston Rockets and Toyota Center in continuing their efforts to provide meaningful and impactful benefits for their valued employees,” said Lauren Mandel, Senior Director, Brand Marketing, DailyPay.
By offering DailyPay to Houston Rockets and Toyota Center as part of their financial wellness benefits package, staff will have voluntary access to their pay as it is earned. This allows employees the flexibility to pay bills, spend, save and invest on their own schedule while eliminating the need to rely on traditional scheduled paydays.
This partnership was made possible through DailyPay’s collaboration with Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries. OVG Global Partnerships initiated this deal on behalf of Toyota Center and the Rockets.
About DailyPay
DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system for everyone. DailyPay delivers the industry's leading on-demand pay solution with modern, insight-driven pay strategies that help America's leading employers to activate their workforce and build stronger relationships with their employees, so they feel more engaged, work harder, and stay longer. For more information, visit http://www.dailypay.com/press.
About the Houston Rockets
On Oct. 6, 2017, Tilman J. Fertitta assumed ownership of Clutch City Sports & Entertainment, which encompasses the National Basketball Association’s Houston Rockets and the Toyota Center venue in Houston. The Rockets, who are approaching their 57th season as an NBA franchise, moved from San Diego to Houston in 1971. Houston won back-to-back championships in 1993-94 and 1994-95 and is one of six NBA franchises to have accomplished that feat. Through the Clutch City Foundation, the Rockets strive to provide hope, help, and inspiration for those who might otherwise be forgotten. For more information, please visit www.rockets.com.
About Oak View Group
Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries and currently has eight divisions across five global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, Philadelphia, and Toronto). OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center; UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY; Moody Center in Austin, TX; Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA; and the newly opened CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD; as well as arena development projects for Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; Anhembi Arena in São Paulo, Brazil; FirstOntario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales; and a New Arena in Vienna, Austria. More information at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
David Schwarz
DailyPay
david.schwarz@dailypay.com