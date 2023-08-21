Delaware Forest Service – New Campsites and Online Reservation Portal – NOW LIVE!

DOVER, Del. (August 21, 2023) – The Delaware Forest Service has launched a new online portal for reserving campsites and other venues on state forestland. Applicants can make reservations for primitive tent camping, rent the Lodge at Redden State Forest and reserve the pavilions. Additional campsites at Blackbird State Forest and Redden State Forest are also now open to the public. In total, Blackbird has sixteen (16) campsites available and Redden has eighteen (18) campsites. Online reservations for all locations can be made at de.gov/forestcamping.

“The Delaware Forest Service is proud to offer new amenities and sites at both Blackbird and Redden State Forests. One of our main goals has been to provide a multi-use area dedicated to recreational opportunities around our actively managed forests. By providing camping opportunities, our users can see how we sustainably manage our forests for future generations,” said Delaware State Forester Kyle Hoyd. “By offering the Lodge at Redden State Forest, people can experience and view sustainably managed timber in a historic setting, providing a glimpse into Delaware’s past. I encourage Delawareans and visitors to engage with Delaware state forests to see how great and versatile they truly are.”

Forest Campsites at Blackbird and Redden

The campsites at both Blackbird State Forest and Redden State Forest offer a variety of amenities, including charcoal grills, fire rings, firewood, picnic tables and water spickets. Selected campsites are also compliant with The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), including wheelchair accessibility for visitors. Campsites can be reserved $25 per night, with a maximum 3 night stay. More information on reservations, rules, regulations, and fees can be found at de.gov/forestcamping .

Blackbird Campsites are located at the Tybout Tract of the Blackbird State Forest. Blackbird State Forest has ten tracts totaling over 6,000 acres and contains a mixture of oaks, yellow-poplar, maple, gums, and hickories. Its 40 miles of trails are used extensively for hiking, running, bicycling, and horseback riding. The trail system at Blackbird interconnects campsites and pavilions.

Redden Campsites are located at the Headquarters Tract of Redden State Forest. Redden has 18 tracts totaling over 12,900 acres and contains mixed hardwoods including oaks, maple and gum. The 44 miles of trails are popular for hiking, horseback riding, bicycling and bird watching.

ADA-compliant campsite at Blackbird State Forest

Campsite amenities at Redden State Forest

The Lodge at Redden State Forest

The rustic Redden Lodge is on the National Register of Historic Places and was built around 1903. The 11-room pinewood lodge was designed to serve the executives of the Pennsylvania Railroad as a shooting or hunting retreat, east of Penn Central Railroad line. The executives would arrive with horses and dogs at the Carriage House, now Redden Education Center at the Headquarters entrance.

The Lodge is available for conferences, special events, gatherings, etc. as a weekday overnight ($250) and weekend rentals ($500). Special Use Permits required for events utilizing vendors. Reserving the Redden Lodge has a two-phase process. First, make your reservation online committing to policies. Second, call 302-856-2893 to schedule a site visit. Amenities include a basic appliance kitchen, 3 bathrooms, shower and tub, an open dining hall and sitting room, rooms for primitive lodging, a south hall and a screened porch.

Exterior photo of The Lodge at Redden State Forest

Pavilions at Blackbird and Redden

Blackbird State Forest has two pavilions available on a first come first serve basis at the Tybout Tract and Ennis Tract (near the Blackbird Education Center).

Redden State Forest has three pavilions available on a first come first serve basis at the Headquarters Tract, Ellendale Tract, and Jester Tract.

At both locations, our carry-in, carry-out policy is in effect. Groups of 10 or more require a reservation and permit.

Ennis Tract Pavilion at Blackbird State Forest

About Delaware Forest Service

The mission of the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Delaware Forest Service (DFS) is to conserve, protect, and enhance Delaware forests and their resources for the public through education, management, demonstration, promotion, and providing technical services in a timely and efficient manner. DFS provides a wide range of services to help Delawareans manage and improve their forest resources. These services are divided into three categories: conservation, protection, and education. For more information, visit the website de.gov/forestry and connect with DFS on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.