Castor announces Frans van Houten, former CEO of Philips, as the company’s new chairman of its Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, N.Y., UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Castor, an industry leader in modular, patient-centric, clinical trial technology, today announced the appointment of Frans van Houten as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors. His exceptional leadership experience and extensive industry knowledge in the healthcare and technology industries will be invaluable to Castor as the company continues to pursue its mission to make patient-centric trials possible for everyone, anywhere in the world.

Frans van Houten, recognized worldwide for his tenure as CEO of Philips, contributes a proven track record in business transformation, and technology innovation. During his tenure at Philips, he was responsible for transforming the organization from a diversified conglomerate into a focused health technology solutions company. Aside from his role at Castor, van Houten also serves on the Board of Directors of Novartis, a leading global pharmaceutical company, and acts as a key advisor to private equity companies.

“Efficient clinical trials produce quality data that need to be collected through effective engagement with patients, processed and aggregated, all responsibly in compliance with regulatory requirements,” said van Houten. “I have long shared Castor’s belief that clinical trial cloud technology can do a better job in helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies scale and expedite timelines with more data accessibility. By combining clinical trial expertise with modern SAAS technology, we will be able to fix traditionally stodgy clinical trial processes to increase operational efficiencies and reduce human effort at every stage in the clinical trial journey.”

“Being able to work with a renowned captain of industry and thought leader such as Frans is a true privilege. I am excited to work with him to ensure Castor stays ahead of our peers with regards to innovation and growth.” said Derk Arts, MD, PhD, CEO and Founder of Castor. “His expansive expertise in the life science and healthcare informatics industries will not only accelerate our growth as we partner with enterprise pharma, but also ensure we effectively navigate these times of drastic change with the advent of AI in clinical research.”

About Castor

Castor is a leading provider of decentralized and hybrid clinical trial solutions to democratize research. With the highest-rated eClinical platform for decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, Castor’s plug-and-play platform offers rapid deployment at scale, enabling researchers to create a trial in a matter of clicks, with easy enrollment, consent, and real-world data capture.

Castor is bringing human-centered design to the clinical trial process, from recruitment to analysis, and improving the quality, security, and reusability of data for researchers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.castoredc.com.