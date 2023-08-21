New Social-Emotional Learning Children's Book Models Good Communication Through the Relationships of Kids and Their Cats

This social-emotional learning picture book will be available September 5, 2023. Readers learn to pay attention to the emotions of their friends—human and feline alike. This book encourages kids to think about healthy ways to share their own emotions.

Featuring cats around the world, How Cats Say I Love You teaches kids to share their emotions in a healthy way by acknowledging that its okay to feel not okay

Teaches young children to explore emotions and communication with the help of cats from around the world. A valuable resource for teachers and parents alike.” — Janan Cain, author of The Way I Feel and The Way I Feel Too