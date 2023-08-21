Thailand’s group to develop an LNG centre in Thanh Hóa Province

VIETNAM, August 21 - HÀ NỘI — Thailand energy development company, Gulf Group, met with the leader of Thanh Hóa Province late last week with the expectation of developing an LNG terminal centre and liquefied petroleum gas thermal power plant.

Nguyễn Văn Thi, permanent deputy chairman of the provincial People's Committee, appreciated this research collaboration and highlighted that renewable energy and liquefied petroleum are the province's priorities for the socio-economic development in the future.

He also introduced the Nghi Sơn Economic Zone, which is one of the eight crucial coastal economic zones. It offers the most alluring investment incentives in the nation, promoting cooperative relationships and economic growth.

At the meeting, Panawit Sidejchayabhon, general director of Gulf Việt Nam, hoped to receive support from local authorities in understanding the legal framework and implementing projects.

Thanh Hóa is always in the group of ten leading provinces and cities nationwide in attracting FDI from many big investors in the world, including Thai corporations such as WHA Group.

In the first seven months of the year, the province has received ten FDI projects worth US$134.4 million in registered foreign capital.

Since 2013, there have been 151 approved FDI projects from investors in more than 20 countries, totaling roughly $14.5 trillion.

Currently, the province is focusing on attracting investment in a number of advantageous fields, such as agriculture, afforestation, fishery seafood, the manufacturing industry, tourism, human resource training, healthcare, education, and the infrastructure of industrial parks. — VNS