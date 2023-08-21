The National Black Church Initiative Salutes Lauri Carleton for Her Life for PRIDE
She Stood for Her BeliefsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches that constitute 27.7 million churchgoers, salutes Lauri Carleton for standing up for her livelihood and her beliefs in fairness and dignity for all after losing her life defending the PRIDE Colors of the LBGTQ+ community.
Reverend Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, states “We must all take a stand against hate even if it costs us our lives. The Black Church is proud of Lauri, a mother of nine. I have asked our member churches in San Bernardino to reach out to Lauri's family and offer spiritual assistance and counseling.”
NBCI is set to release a major educational statement in the near future on tolerance and the dignity of all God’s people in the coming month. NBCI has a long history of condemning hate.
ABOUT NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches and the public. NBCI utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offers faith-based, out-of-the-box and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.
Anthony Evans
National Black Church Initiative
+1 202-744-0184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube