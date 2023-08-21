Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces Revolutionary YHSGR Power Buyer Program to Launch in September 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era characterized by constant disruption and innovation, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is set to empower real estate agents like never before with the upcoming launch of their groundbreaking "YHSGR Power Buyer" program in September 2023. This program redefines the real estate landscape by enabling agents to provide comprehensive buying and selling solutions to their clients while placing agents at the core of every transaction. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty introduces a new core service that unlocks listing possibilities, offering "The Best Real Estate Solutions for a Shifting Market."
Empowering Buyers in a High-Interest Rate Environment
Buyers, particularly impacted by rising interest rates, seek ways to overcome these challenges. The YHSGR Power Buyer program offers innovative solutions, including Cash Offers, enabling buyers to secure homes quickly and at reduced prices, ultimately saving on upfront costs and long-term mortgage expenses.
Moreover, the program introduces Homeownership Accelerators, a rent-to-own concept with added benefits such as credit building and a path to homeownership. This approach attracts not only under-qualified buyers but also those seeking to capitalize on homeownership benefits without committing to high-interest rates.
"In today's real estate landscape, buyers face unprecedented challenges, particularly with rising interest rates. But at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we believe in empowering our clients with innovative solutions. Our Cash Offer option not only paves the way for quicker closings but also allows buyers to secure their dream homes at a lower cost, saving them substantial sums both upfront and throughout the life of their mortgage. By choosing Cash Offers, buyers can tap into home appreciation faster, a significant advantage when housing affordability is under constant pressure from interest rate hikes. In fact, our Cash Buyers can save up to 12% on the list price of their home, potentially putting $60,000 back in their pockets on a $500,000 mortgage.
Additionally, our Homeownership Accelerator programs are revolutionizing the traditional rent-to-own concept. Beyond making a cash offer on a home, we lease it back to buyers until they're ready to make the purchase. What truly sets us apart is our commitment to financial coaching, helping renters build their credit scores and accumulate a substantial down payment for their future home purchase. These programs are no longer solely for under-qualified buyers; they cater to a wider audience, including those who wish to navigate the interest rate uncertainty and rising home values. It's about enabling our agents to serve more buyers, even those who've previously struggled to break into the real estate market. As we've seen, these solutions are not just transformative; they're pathways to realizing the dream of homeownership,” said Lori Hintz, managing broker and manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Addressing Sellers' Concerns in a Changing Landscape
Sellers are equally cautious about listing their properties in this evolving market. Homes are spending more time on the market, and competitive offers are becoming scarcer. Pricing strategies and seller expectations have become complex challenges, particularly for less-experienced agents.
YHSGR Power Buyer program introduces Listing Concierge solutions, facilitating property repairs and upgrades to maximize sale values. Flexible financing options allow sellers to invest in their homes without upfront costs, ultimately leading to faster sales and substantial returns on investment.
Hazel Tubayan, sales manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, states, "The chances of being able to list the home, go under contract, and close, increase quite a bit if you prep it correctly."
Embracing Innovation in Real Estate Solutions
The YHSGR Power Buyer program encompasses a wide range of real estate solutions under its brand umbrella, including Cash Offer, Listing Concierge, Homeownership Accelerator, and Modern Bridge solutions. This comprehensive approach allows Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty to expand its services to previously underserved buyers and sellers, instilling confidence in those hesitant to enter the market.
In a landscape where some real estate models are losing market share, Modern Bridge solutions are gaining momentum. Sellers appreciate the flexibility offered by companies like EasyKnock and Revive, which buy homes with cash and lease them back to sellers until they find their next homes. This innovative model empowers buyers to make competitive cash offers, securing their next homes at favorable prices.
"YHSGR Power Buyer program represents a pivotal step forward for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. By consolidating all buying and selling options under the YHSGR POWER BUYER brand umbrella, we're not just adapting to change – we're leading the change. We're reaching buyers and sellers we might not have reached before, offering them the confidence they need to navigate a shifting market. While some may see transactions decline, we're here to serve all clients, regardless of market conditions. Because at the end of the day, people will always be moving to and from homes, and our commitment to providing tailored solutions keeps us at the forefront of the real estate game,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a pioneering real estate brokerage committed to providing clients with exceptional service and innovative solutions. With the YHSGR Power Buyer program, the company is poised to lead the industry in adapting to changing market conditions while offering a comprehensive suite of real estate solutions. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
