Golgi Neurosciences Partners with CDD Vault to Drive Innovation in Neurodegenerative Disease Treatment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Golgi Neurosciences S.r.l., a new Italian incubator dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule-based treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it has adopted Collaborative Drug Discovery’s CDD Vault as its platform of choice for managing drug discovery data. This integration will streamline the Company's processes and collaborations, allowing for more efficient research and development.
CDD Vault, a secure, integrated, and intuitive platform with comprehensive features like registration, assay management, electronic laboratory notebooks, and data visualization, will be supporting Golgi Neurosciences' search for innovative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, including but not limited to Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Multiple Sclerosis, and Retinopathies.
"As a company fully committed to innovative treatments for neurological disorders, Golgi Neurosciences understands the importance of robust data management," said Chiara Liberati, Managing Director of Golgi Neurosciences. "Adopting CDD Vault allows us to better harness the power of our data, leading to more precise, reliable, and faster research. In addition, the platform permits us to collaborate with our partners in real time facilitating communication and teamwork."
Recently born from Axxam's Discovery Research Unit, Golgi Neurosciences has established a valuable pipeline, together with a rich portfolio of participated companies, tackling a range of serious neurological diseases. By adopting CDD Vault, it aims to augment its research data capabilities, enabling more efficient access to, and organization of, critical research data.
“It is a real privilege to support Golgi Neurosciences in the search for novel treatments of neurodegenerative diseases, a challenging research area with many unmet medical needs”, said Dr Barry Bunin, Founder and CEO of CDD. “Golgi Neurosciences’ research has the potential to be a game changer in the field and it represents a beacon of hope for the many patients awaiting new treatments. We are looking forward to supporting Golgi Neurosciences on the quest.”
About Golgi Neurosciences
Golgi Neurosciences is a biotech incubator based in Milan, Italy, dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule-based treatments for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet need. The incubator boasts a diverse portfolio of clinical and preclinical stage companies, all focused on programs targeting various neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Multiple Sclerosis and Retinopathies. In addition, Golgi Neurosciences is progressing a robust pipeline of proprietary projects on innovative therapeutics targets, for which it is open to partnership.
For more information, please visit: www.golgineurosciences.com
About Collaborative Drug Discovery
CDD's (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, "CDD Vault®", is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.
Mariana Vaschetto
