WSA Announces Half Million Dollar Infrastructure Crossing Replacement Program

CANADA, August 21 - Released on August 21, 2023

The Water Security Agency (WSA) is launching a new $500,000 cost-sharing pilot program that will assist rural municipalities (RMs) and irrigation districts with the cost of replacing aging infrastructure. RMs and irrigation districts replacing infrastructure like bridges or culverts that cross WSA channels are eligible for 50/50 cost sharing.

"This is another great example of WSA creating partnership programs to support rural infrastructure in Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency Jeremy Cockrill said. "As replacement costs for infrastructure continue to rise, WSA is partnering with RMs and irrigators to alleviate the financial impact of replacement, all while safeguarding provincial infrastructure and protecting our communities."

To be eligible, bridges or culvert-style crossings must cross WSA canals or other conveyance while maintaining current flow rates.

"Thanks to a grant from the WSA Infrastructure Crossing Replacement Program, an RM can not only complete a bridge or culvert project, but the money saved can be used for other critical infrastructure," said Ray Orb, President of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities.

There is no deadline to apply to the program, and grants will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Costs incurred through March 31, 2024, will be considered.

For more information, or to apply, visit www.wsask.ca.

