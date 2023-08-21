Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on 1995 New Hanover Cold Case Sentencing

For Immediate Release:

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement after Freddie Anthony Jackson was convicted this month for a 1995 kidnapping and rape. A jury in New Hanover County found Jackson guilty of first degree kidnapping, two counts of first degree rape, two counts of first degree sexual offense, and robbery. He was sentenced to between 36 and 44 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released.

“Congratulations to the Wilmington Police Department, District Attorney Ben David, and the State Crime Lab for delivering justice in this 28-year-old case. No matter how long ago a crime occurred, we take seriously the responsibility to find and hold the perpetrator accountable and make our communities safer.

“This case demonstrates the importance of testing every kit. Wilmington PD conducted an inventory of their older, untested sexual assault kits, which yielded a DNA profile in this investigation and gave law enforcement a lead. The Crime Lab entered this profile into CODIS, which yielded a hit and confirmed a match to the defendant’s DNA. Nearly three decades later, District Attorney David’s office successfully prosecuted and obtained a jury conviction of this dangerous criminal. This case is a testament to the power of science and the partnership among law enforcement, prosecutors, and scientists. We will never stop working to keep North Carolinians safe.”

More information on the case is available here.

