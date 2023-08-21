FlashIntel Secures $10M in Seed and Angel Funding, Embarks on Mission to Redefine Go-to-Market Intelligence
Investors Include Celtic House Venture Partners, Uphonest Capital, Hat-Trick Capital, and More
As a Go-to-Market intelligence company, our mission is to equip businesses with the knowledge and infrastructure they need to thrive.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashIntel, a trailblazing Go-to-Market intelligence company, proudly announces the successful procurement of $10 million in its latest seed and angel investment round. The round witnessed significant participation from esteemed investors such as Celtic House Venture Partners, Uphonest Capital, and Hat-Trick Capital.
— Yi Shi, founder of FlashIntel
The newly acquired funds will be channeled towards amplifying the capabilities of FlashIntel's avant-garde platform. FlashIntel stands out in the crowded market with its unique offering that not only encompasses data capabilities but also seamlessly integrates sales intelligence and engagement functionalities. The platform's modular design ensures businesses can tailor their tech stack to align perfectly with their distinct requirements.
On the occasion, Yi Shi, the founder of FlashIntel, remarked, "As a Go-to-Market intelligence company, our mission is to equip businesses with the knowledge and infrastructure they need to thrive. Success is a blend of meticulous planning, unwavering effort, and seizing the right opportunities. Our pledge is to provide supercharged connections and invaluable resources, propelling businesses to unparalleled success echelons. FlashIntel is committed to crafting a contemporary and actionable All-in-One GTM tech stack that harnesses the power of large language models. We offer an all-encompassing solution that marries sales intelligence with engagement capabilities."
FlashIntel's platform, FlashInfo, has already received accolades for its efficiency and the unified experience it delivers. Numerous success stories and testimonials on their website stand testament to the transformative impact of their platform on businesses.
With this fresh infusion of capital, FlashIntel is all set to further cement its position as a leader in the Go-to-Market intelligence domain, empowering businesses with the tools they need to achieve exponential growth and success.
Marketing Team
FlashIntel
00000000000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn