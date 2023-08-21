Last Call for Artist Applications: 39th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place
Time is running out to participate in the 39th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place. Showcase your talent to a crowd of over 140,000 art enthusiasts.CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The countdown is on for artists seeking a prime opportunity to shine on the grand canvas of the 39th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & MarketPlace. With just a limited window of time remaining, this is the final call for artists to submit their applications and be part of a spectacular showcase of creativity.
Hosted by the esteemed Rotary Club of Cape Coral, this renowned event is a testament to artistic excellence, attracting over 140,000 art enthusiasts nationwide. The festival is poised to be a grand celebration of diverse creative expressions, and artists are encouraged to seize this chance to have their work showcased all along Cape Coral Parkway.
Artists, designers, and makers passionate about exceptional, handcrafted, original artwork are invited to apply. The selection process centers on the uniqueness, craftsmanship, and meticulous attention to detail embodied in each piece. The final date for applications is the 20th of September, 2023.
Accepted artists will be able to exhibit both in-person and virtually at this captivating event. Drive-up convenience, spacious exhibition areas, dedicated security, volunteer booth sitters, and a refreshing continental breakfast are some perks awaiting participants.
Take advantage of this final opportunity to join the ranks of exceptional artists and be part of a legacy that spans nearly four decades. Apply today to secure your spot at the 39th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place at www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=9272.
For more information about the festival, please visit www.capecoralartfestival.com. Those interested in becoming a sponsor for the event can get more information on how to apply by visiting https://capecoralartfestival.com/become-a-sponsor.
For sponsorship questions, contact the Event Chair at chair@capecoralfestival.com or 239-699-7942.
About the Cape Coral Arts Festival & Market Place
The Cape Coral Art Festival & MarketPlace, now in its 39th year, is a prestigious event hosted by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral in conjunction with the Cape Coral Rotary Foundation. Known as one of the largest art gatherings in the nation, the festival celebrates a wide array of artistic expressions, showcasing the work of talented artists and creators. This event has become a cultural calendar highlight, attracting local and national attention.
About the Cape Coral Rotary Foundation
The Cape Coral Rotary Foundation is the charitable arm of the Rotary Club of Cape Coral. The club aims to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards, and build goodwill and peace worldwide. In more than 160 countries worldwide, approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to over 30,000 Rotary organizations. For more information, visit ccrotaryfoundation.org.
