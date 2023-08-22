A2B Tracking Announces New Integration with Deltek Costpoint Inventory

A2B Tracking announces new integration to the Deltek Costpoint Inventory module, offering enhanced capabilities for Inventory and Government Property Management

PORTSMOUTH, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A2B Tracking, a Deltek Marketplace Partner, is pleased to announce their new integration to the Deltek Costpoint Inventory module, offering enhanced capabilities for Inventory and Government Property Management.

This integration between the A2B Tracking platform, UC! Web, and the Deltek Costpoint Inventory module delivers robust Government Property Management features to Costpoint users. Additionally, it also provides enhanced Inventory Management capabilities, including advanced barcode and RFID technology, to automate inventory processes for fast and accurate inventory counts. By utilizing the A2B Tracking platform, Costpoint users can track inventory 30 times faster compared to manual processes and greatly improve the accuracy of their government property and inventory.

Deltek Costpoint users responsible for government property management will benefit from improved data accuracy, comprehensive audit trails and automated data exchange with PIEE, WAWF, IUID Registry and GFP Module to help support sustained audit readiness to contract obligations. The direct integration between A2B Tracking and Costpoint keeps both platforms in sync to provide a FedRAMP secure, full lifecycle asset management solution that supports FAR 52.245-1 compliance.

A2B Tracking, founder and CEO, Peter Collins says “We are thrilled to introduce this integration with Costpoint Inventory. The synergy of our Government Property management capabilities alongside Costpoint is an unbeatable combination for the GovCon community to maintain compliance to their contracts.”

This A2B Tracking integration to the Costpoint Inventory module is an addition to the existing Fixed Assets module integration. Since 2018, A2B Tracking has been a Deltek Marketplace Partner, offering enhanced asset management and automated Government Property management capabilities to Costpoint users.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com



About A2B Tracking

Since 1994, A2B Tracking has delivered cutting-edge solutions for tracking and managing critical assets and inventory for government agencies and commercial businesses. A2B Tracking’s Government Property Management Software, UC! Web™, was purpose-built to ensure total compliance to FAR 52.245-1 (Government Property), along with compliance to military asset and shipment identification standards while providing automated data exchange to WAWF, PIEE, GFP Module and IUID Registry. The UC! Web platform is a FedRAMP secure, versatile asset management solution designed to automate your asset lifecycle events — from acquisition to disposal. A2B Tracking integrates RFID and advanced barcode technologies to improve item visibility, accountability and sustained audit readiness for all types of assets. a2btracking.com

A2B Tracking - Costpoint Integration for Inventory Module Demonstration