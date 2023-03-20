A2B Tracking Exhibits RFID Solutions at Zebra Technologies’ ProMat Booth

A2B Tracking

A2B Tracking will demonstrate RFID solutions at ProMat 2023

PORTSMOUTH, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A2B Tracking, a Zebra registered ISV and Solution Partner, will demonstrate its advanced RFID asset tracking with Zebra’s mobile and fixed readers. The demonstration will feature Zebra’s RFID Portal and the FX7500 Fixed RFID Reader as well as the Zebra RFD40 Mobile RFID Sled in the Zebra Technologies’ booth #S647 at ProMat 2023. The MHI ProMat Show will be held March 20 - 23 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

A2B Tracking will be in the Zebra booth at ProMat, demonstrating how their RFID Asset Management platform expedites fast and accurate Receiving area functions for modern warehouses and manufacturers. The A2B Tracking solution is purpose-built to receive and commission assets quickly and efficiently.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Zebra Technologies at ProMat 2023 to demonstrate how the A2B Tracking RFID platform works seamlessly with Zebra’s RFID readers and tags. This benefits customers in the manufacturing and logistics industries to achieve 100% inventory accuracy,” said Peter Collins, A2B Tracking’s Founder and CEO.

The Zebra RFD40 UHF RFID Sled in conjunction with the Zebra TC26 Touch Computer provides an affordable handheld RFID powerhouse solution with industry-best 1,300 tag reads per second.

Zebra Technology’s FX7500 Fixed RFID Reader provides automated asset tracking technology with powerful features for warehouse and manufacturing applications. The A2B Tracking ProMat demonstration will also leverage the Zebra Integrated RFID Portal to illustrate hands-free tracking of assets that move throughout your facility.



About A2B Tracking

For over 25 years, A2B Tracking has pioneered solutions for tracking and managing critical assets and inventory for government agencies and commercial businesses. We’ll help your enterprise take control of your assets and record keeping by providing you A2B Tracking’s secure, cloud-based Asset Management software platform to achieve 99% inventory accuracy or better while performing inventories at a rate of 30x faster using RFID and advanced barcode. A2B Tracking integrates RFID and advanced barcode technologies to improve asset visibility, accountability and sustained audit readiness for all types of assets. To learn more visit a2btracking.com

A2B Tracking RFID Asset Management Solution