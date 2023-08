The fall turkey season is set with 4,435 licenses available to hunters, 460 more than last year.

Applicants can apply online by visiting the North Dakota Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline is Sept. 6.

Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply. Nonresidents can apply for remaining fall turkey licenses following the first lottery.

The fall wild turkey season runs from Oct. 14 through Jan. 7, 2024.