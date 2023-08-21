Jenesis Software Acquires Dalton Digital to Expand Digital Marketing Capabilities
Jenesis Software, a leader in insurance agency management solutions, announced that it has acquired Dalton Digital, an award-winning digital marketing agency.
Together, we'll be able to provide even more efficient and effective solutions to our clients.”ELON, NC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenesis Software, a North Carolina-based leader in insurance agency management solutions, announced today that it has acquired Dalton Digital, an award-winning digital marketing agency supporting the title insurance industry. The acquisition brings together two dynamic companies with complementary strengths, creating a formidable force in the fast-paced world of digital marketing and insurance solutions.
— Eddie Price, Founder and Owner of Jenesis Software
Dalton Digital, based in the Washington, D.C. area, has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative and effective digital marketing solutions in the title insurance industry. By joining forces with Jenesis Software, the team at Dalton Digital will now have access to a broader range of resources, technologies, and expertise, allowing them to continue delivering outstanding results to their clients.
"We're thrilled to welcome Dalton Digital into the Jenesis family," said Eddie Price, President of Jenesis Software. "Their track record of success and commitment to excellence in the title industry make them an ideal partner for us as we continue to expand our capabilities. Together, we'll be able to provide even more efficient and effective solutions to our clients."
The acquisition of Dalton Digital marks another significant milestone for Jenesis Software, which has established itself as a leader in the insurance management industry for the past 20 years. With a comprehensive suite of services, including web-based agency management software and marketing solutions, Jenesis Software has helped countless independent insurance companies achieve greater results and reach their marketing goals.
"This is an exciting time for our team and our clients," said Justin Gooderham, Founder and President of Dalton Digital. "We're thrilled to be joining forces with Jenesis and look forward to leveraging their resources and expertise to deliver even greater value to our clients. This merger will allow us to take our business to the next level, and we're excited to see what the future holds."
About Jenesis Software
Jenesis Software provides a web-based insurance agency management system, JenesisNow. It is an intelligent tool to make running an insurance agency easier and more efficient with features like credit card processing, electronic signature, auto-filling Acord forms, smart task list reminders, calendar and email integration, time clock, built-in marketing tools, company downloads, and more. After 20 years of teaming with independent insurance agencies, Jenesis Software continues to be a leader in innovation and one of the most respected names in the insurance industry.
About Dalton Digital
Dalton Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in helping title insurance companies increase their closing volume through effective digital marketing strategies. With a deep understanding of the title insurance industry, we help our clients reach their target audience through web design, content writing, SEO and social media marketing.
Eddie Price
Jenesis Software
+ +1 828-245-1171
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube