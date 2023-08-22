NEW M·A·C STUDIO RADIANCE SERUM-POWERED FOUNDATION

The world knows M·A·C Cosmetics for matte – and now it’s time for M·A·C to get your skin glowing.

“Looking for a foundation that feels lightweight, will give you coverage and also looks completely luminous?" asks Sharryn Hinchcliffe, M·A·C Makeup Artistry Executive Director. “The new Studio Radiance Serum-PoweredTM Foundation is the ULTIMATE foundation for you. This highly moisturizing, skin-enhancing foundation delivers +209% instant hydration*, and as it’s powered by a serum, it will give a lasting radiant finish. What’s not to love?”

+209% INSTANT HYDRATION*

Our breakthrough foundation delivers plumper, smoother and more radiant skin. The formula started as a skincare serum; and through its 39 years of experience in developing high-performing foundations, M·A·C was able to formulate a foundation that both provides skincare-level hydration with the high performance and Artistry you expect from the M·A·C Studio.

It’s powered by an 80% skincare base with 33 skincare ingredients, including a 10% hyaluronic acid solution, locking in moisture beneath the skin’s surface. It’s also infused with a cocktail of powerful skin-caring superfoods, including olive and jojoba oils to condition skin for a healthier-looking glow, plus vitamin E to protect skin from pollution and blue light. Get ready for compliments on your skin and not on your makeup – 91% said skin looks noticeably healthier**.

BUILDABLE, SMOOTHING COVERAGE

The lightweight cushiony gel texture is designed for customized, medium buildable coverage that instantly evens out your complexion. It also blurs the appearance of pores, skin redness, dark spots and dry fine lines. Of course, it’s still water-, sweat- and transfer-resistant, all while providing 12 hours of long-wear and lasting radiance. 92% said skin looked instantly more radiant**.

56 LUMINOUS SHADES FOR ALL

Available in 56 shades, this foundation stars an Artist-Curated Radiance Blend, made from silver and gold pearlescent particles specifically crafted to complement unique undertones of light and rich skin. Shades NC5 to NC30 contain the silver pearlescent particles while shades NC35 to NW65 feature the gold pearlescent particles.

PURPOSEFUL INGREDIENTS AND MATERIALS

Studio Radiance Serum-PoweredTM Foundation is dermatologist-tested and suitable for all skin types – especially combination to dry skin. It is appropriate for sensitive skin and does not clog pores. It is also free from formaldehyde and its donors, mineral oil, SLS/SLES, parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and animal-derived ingredients.

As part of M·A·C's commitment to environmental sustainability, the product is packaged in a recyclable glass bottle with a removable plastic cap made from 30% post-consumer recycled content. What's more, the recyclable cartons are made from responsibly sourced paper.

GET THE SERUM-POWERED RADIANCE LOOK

Begin with Hyper Real SerumizerTM to balance, retexturize and strengthen the skin barrier for a petal-soft, make-up-ready canvas. Next, apply NEW Studio Radiance Serum-PoweredTM Foundation, which instantly hydrates for a softly luminous finish. Then, set the luminous look with Fix+ Stay Over Alcohol-Free 16HR Setting Spray.

*Clinical testing on 28 panelists after one use of the product.

**Consumer testing on 167 panelists after one week of product use

SHADE RANGE

NW5, NC5, NW10, NC10, NW11, NC11, N11, NC11.5, N12, NC12, NW13, NC14.5, NW15, NC15, NC16, NC17, NC17.5, N18, NW18, NC18, NW20, NC20, C3.5, C4, C4.5, NW22, NW25, NC25, NC27, NW30, NC30, N32, NW35, NC35, NC37, NC38, NW40, NC40, NC42, NW43, NC44, NW45, NC45, NW47, NC47, NW48, NW50, NC50, NW55, NC55, NW58, NC60, NW60, NC63, NC65, NW65

