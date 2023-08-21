Sign up for email notifications from Child Support

Members of the bench and bar can now sign up to receive email updates and other notifications from Child Support. Please visit Child Support’s website to enroll by entering an email address. The website can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://www.childsupport.dhs.nd.gov/partners/lawyers
